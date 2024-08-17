THROWBACK: Rohit Shetty answers the most asked question about Khatron Ke Khiladi, ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’

Khatron Ke Khiladi, which is currently airing its 14th season not just offers entertainment, but action. The daredevil stunts test the endurance, mental strength, and resilience of the contestants. The host Rohit Shittey, the renowned Bollywood director, known for his action movies once talked about how he often gets the question if the stunts performed in Khatron Ke Khiladi are real.

In a chat with IndianExpress, ahead of the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the director revealed that the show’s format usually requires them to shoot the whole show and then send out the package to the channel. But for the 12th season, it was the first time that they went live on TV while filming.

During this conversation, Rohit Shetty said, “I have often been asked if the stunts are actually real. Many ask me ‘CGI kiya hai kya?’. I then have to explain that ‘yes, every stunt is performed by these contestants themselves’.” In the same interview, he also credited his team for ensuring no mishaps happened while performing the dangerous stunts.

Talking about the twelfth season, Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Jannat Zubair, Pavitra Punia, Munawar Faruqui, Arti Singh, Tushar Kalia, among others were the notable contestants. The Top 5 finalists were Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. Among them, Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner.

On the other hand, currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is on air. The show made headlines even before it aired owing to Asim Riaz and Abhishek Kumar's fight. Riaz has been eliminated, but it became the highlight of the season. He also got into an argument with host Rohit Shetty, which ultimately led to his elimination from the show.

Currently, Shalin Bhanot, Kedar Ashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Niyati Fatnani, Aditi Sharma, Sumona Chakravarti, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and other contestants are giving their best. Shilpa Shinde, Krishna Shroff, and Asim Riaz have been evicted.

