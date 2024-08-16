THROWBACK: When Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik got into a heated argument on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi has always been a great watch. Apart from daredevil stunts, celebrity contestants often get into arguments and fights. Let's revisit the infamous fight between Kanika Mann and Rubina Dilaik during Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.

During one of the episodes of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann performed a task against each other wherein they had to tame ostriches and get them into a specific cage. Rubina won the stunt but made an interesting revelation. She mentioned that Mann cheated and googled the tactics to tame ostrich on the internet.

Mann initially denied the accusation, however, later accepted it. Dilaik mentioned that she wouldn't mind losing but what is not acceptable to her is cheating. Rohit Shetty, the host of the show also condemned Mann's act.

Rubina Dilaik and Kanika Mann's cold war didn't end. It carried on during the K-medal task, where Kanika insisted she was a non-driver but surprisingly excelled in the driving challenge. This left the Choti Bahu actress taken aback, as she noted that Mann seems to stretch the truth before each stunt.

Rubina's accusations left Mann hurt and she got emotional. Reportedly, Kanika was upset with the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 for portraying her as a negative individual. Since her participation in the show, Mann has been a hot favorite Bigg Boss contestant. Sources suggest that she was offered Bigg Boss 16 and 17. Mann is speculated to be one of the first few confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss 18.

The Top 5 finalist of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 were Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Jannat Zubair and Faisal Shaikh. Tushar Kalia won the season.

Currently, Khatron Ke Khiladi is in its fourteenth season. The season began with one of the biggest controversies of the year revolving around Asim Riaz's exit from the show.

