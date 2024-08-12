Khatron Ke Khialdi 14: Rohit Shetty EXPOSES Shalin Bhanot's off-screen conversation about THIS contestant; latter says, 'I'm done with the show'

Khatron ke Khiladi 14 is getting quite exciting with each passing episode. The show has witnessed Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff's exits so far, however, the duo will be brought back as wildcard contestants in the next week. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness a major fight between Shalin Bhanot and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia after Rohit Shetty reveals his offscreen conversation about Ahluwalia.

As per the promo, Shalin criticized Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's captaincy and blamed her for his team's loss, offscreen. As Bhanot's mic was on, the conversation got recorded and Rohit Shetty exposed the conversation wherein Bhanot criticized Nimrit. The latter felt offended leading to an argument between the two.

Shalin Bhanot concluded saying, "Mera mazzak bann raha hai national television par (i am looking like a fool on national television.) I'm done with the show, sir."

Take a look at the recent promo of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 here:

During his offscreen conversation, Shalin Bhanot could be heard saying, "Nimrit se zyada ghatia captaincy maine aaj tak kisiki bhi nahi dekhi. Bigg Boss mey bhi isne yehi kiya tha, itni sadeli captaincy nibhayi thi na, Salman sir ne tak keh diya tha. (I haven't seen a worse captain than Nimrit. She did the same during Bigg Boss. She played so badly that even Salman Khan told her the same).

Nimri Kaur Ahluwalia was seen getting disappointed with the revelation and stated that it was disrespectful to hear the accusations and mentioned that she tried her best but things didn't work out.

Shalin continued to blame Nimrit and told her that she made a wrong decision by selecting him to perform the electric shock stunt.

For the uninitiated, Shalin and Nimrit were a part of Bigg Boss 16. The upcoming week of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be quite exciting as contestants will perform in teams headed by one captain each.

