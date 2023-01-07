Tunisha Sharma Suicide: Sheezan Khan's bail plea rejected by Vasai court; Next hearing on THIS date

Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul actor Sheezan Khan is currently under judicial custody on the accusation of 'abetment' to his former girlfriend and co-actor Tunisha Sharma's suicide case. On January 2, Sheeezan's sisters Falaq Naaz, Shafaq Naaz, and mother, along with lawyer Shailendra Mishra, held a press conference. They addressed all the allegations made against Sheezan and their family, and during the interaction they made some shocking claims against the deceased's mother, Vanita Sharma. In the recent development, we have learned that Sheezan Khan's bail plea has been rejected by Vasai court on January 7 and the next hearing will be held on January 9.

Sheezan’s lawyer’s statement

Sheezan’s lawyer informed that Tunisha’s mother is out of town and hence the delay happened. In an interaction with papaz, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra was quoted saying, “Complainant’s lawyer presented adjournment papers on the grounds that Tarun Sharma is busy with High Court work and Tunisha’s mother Vanita is in Chandigarh. So, they adjourned the hearing today. They wanted the next hearing to be on January 13. Court accepted the adjournment but they gave the date of January 9. That day hearing will take place.”

Furthermore, when asked about the delay in date, Shailendra said, “It’s the court's decision, we can’t talk here. On the next date, the hearing will take place at 2pm. Police have filed their say.” Prior to the hearing, he said, “Truth and justice shall prevail, we have full faith in Judiciary and I reiterate that Sheezan Mohammad Khan is innocent and he and his family are suffering because of inefficiency of police. They have misused the power of arrest.”

Tunisha-Sheezan’s relationship

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma played the lead roles in the fantasy show Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. The two fell in love with each other while shooting for the show and were in a relationship. However, the duo then broke up just 15 days before the actress decided to end her life.

Tunisha's mother's accusations against Sheezan's family

Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, blamed Sheezan's family and claimed that they 'used' Tunisha's money, and the late actress also gave expensive gifts such as Airpods and Guitar to Sheezan and even celebrated his birthday. Her mother also revealed that Sheezan's mother disturbed Tunisha during her work hours by calling her and speaking about Sheezan's ex-girlfriend. Vanita further added that Tunisha distanced herself from her and started getting close to Sheezan's family.

Sheezan’s family’s accusations against Tunisha’s mother

In the press conference held y Sheezan’s family, his sister Falaq Naaz claimed that Tunisha was just 20 years old and was depressed because of 'childhood trauma'. Sheezan's sister further revealed that she was forced to work, so if she had gotten a break from her work and had gotten proper treatment, Tunisha would have been alive. Falaq and Shafaq stated that Tunisha's mental health was neglected by her mother.

Tunisha's conversation with Sheezan's mother

In the press conference, Sheezan Khan's sisters, Falaq and Shafaq, and his mother claimed that Tunisha was their family member and shared every detail about their life with them. A voice note from Tunisha and Sheezan's mother was revealed in the press conference by Sheezan's family. In a conversation with Sheezan's mother, Tunisha's voice was extremely emotional. The 20-year-old late actress said, "Aap mere liye bohot maine rakhte ho amma, bohot zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho, isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai, isiliye mere zehen mei joh bhi hoga mei aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, muje khud nhi pata muje kya hora hai."

Tunisha’s death

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found dead on December 24, on the set of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul. She was pronounced dead on the arrival at the hospital. Post which, Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma filed an FIR against co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan on the charges of abetment to suicide. On December 31, he was detained and after the first hearing, Sheezan was sent under judicial custody for 14 days.

Tunisha’s funeral

Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Actors like Kanwar Dhillon, Shivin Narang, Avneet Kaur, Reem Shaikh, Vishal Jethwa, Sidharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Deepika Singh, and many others attended Tunisha's last rites and paid their last respects. Bhog and Antim Ardas for Tunisha was held in her hometown Punjab on January 5.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.