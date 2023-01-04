Tunisha Sharma's friend Sonia Singh on her last conversation with late actress: 'She often didn't have money'

Tunisha Sharma , who essayed the lead role in Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul, passed away on December 24 after committing suicide on the sets of her show. Her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan was arrested on the same day of Tunisha's demise under abetment to suicide case, and the actor is still under judicial custody. Several allegations have been raised against Sheezan by Tunisha's mother, Vanita, and police are investigating them. However, Sheezan Khan's family and his lawyer recently held a press conference, and denied all the accusations against the actor and gave their justification. Instead, Sheezan's family made some revelations and accused Tunisha's mother that she neglected the late actress. Sheezan's lawyer claimed that the later actress' mother and Sanjeev Kaushal, who claimed to be Tunisha's uncle but was her former manager, 'controlled and dominated' Tunisha.

Sonia further added that Tunisha often would not have money, and recently before her demise, she asked the former to lend her Rs 3000. Sonia even inquired Tunisha what had happened that she did not even have the amount. Revealing more about their conversation, Sonia shared that Tunisha called her a day before ending her life. Tunisha even told Sonia to tell her mother, Vanita, that she was with Sonia. Sonia was unable to understand why Tunish wanted her to lie to her mother. Speaking about Tunisha's connection with her family, Sonia stated that Tunisha considered Sheezan's family as her own and would call his mother 'Ammi' and Sheezan's sister 'Appi' and she loved them as her own.

Amidst all the accusations and speculations, Tunisha Sharma's friend Sonia Singh recently made some revelations while talking to Aaj Tak. In a conversation, with the publication, Sonia revealed that Tunisha would call her whenever she had time, and for the past few days, the late actress was trouble, and they spoke less in December. Sonia even met Tunisha on December 14, and the latter spoke about her breakup with Sheezan to Sonia. Sonia said that Tunisha shared that Sheezan needed some space and did not like talking to her about love all the time. Sonia explained to Tunisha that such things happen in relationships.

Tunisha's mother's accusations against Sheezan's family:

Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita, blamed Sheezan's family and claimed that they 'used' Tunisha's money, and the late actress also gave expensive gifts such as Airpods and Guitar to Sheezan and even celebrated his birthday. Her mother also revealed that Sheezan's mother disturbed Tunisha during her work hours by calling her and speaking about Sheezan's ex-girlfriend. Vanita further added that Tunisha distanced herself from her and started getting close to Sheezan's family.

Sheezan Khan's family's accusations against Tunisha's mother:

Tunisha's mother Vanita was requested to take special care of Tunisha and was told not to leave Tunisha anywhere alone. Tunisha's mother was asked to spend time with Tunisha and was informed that the late actress needed her time. Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz added that Tunisha was just 20 years old and was depressed because of 'childhood trauma'. Falaq further revealed that she was forced to work, so if she would have gotten a break from her work and if she would have gotten proper treatment so Tunisha would have been alive. Falaq and Shafaq stated that Tunisha's mental health was neglected by her mother.

Tunisha's conversation with Sheezan's mother:

In the press conference, Sheezan Khan's sisters, Falaq Naaz and Shafaq Naa, and his mother claimed that Tunisha was their family member and shared every detail about their life with them. A voice note from Tunisha and Sheezan's mother was revealed in the press conference by Sheezan's family. In a conversation with Sheezan's mother, Tunisha's voice was extremely emotional. The 20-year-old late actress said, "Aap mere liye bohot maine rakhte ho amma, bohot zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho, isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai, isiliye mere zehen mei joh bhi hoga mei aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, muje khud nhi pata muje kya hora hai."

Tunisha's funeral:

Tunisha's funeral was held on December 27, at 3 PM, in a crematorium on Mira Road, Mumbai. Bhog and Antim Ardas for Tunisha will be held in her hometown Punjab on 5th January 2022.

Latest Development in Tunisha Sharma's suicide case:

Sheezan Khan was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on December 31. Sheezan Khan's lawyer had given four applications in court, which consisted of Adequate security in jail, Preserving Sheezan Khan's hair, Home Food, and Special meeting with the advocate and family members. Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody, and Sheezan's lawyer has moved the application for bail on January 2, and it will be heard on January 7.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.