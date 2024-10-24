Turkish actress Neslihan Atagul drops candid PICS with husband Kadir Dogulu; informs completing 20 weeks of pregnancy

Popular actress Neslihan Atagul is known for her stint on shows such as Sefiron Kizi, Kara Sevda, and many others. While her onscreen performances have always been praised, the actress grabbed the eyeballs of the netizens with her recent social media. The photos show her overwhelmed as she waits for the baby to arrive and also give a glimpse of delightful moments with her husband, Kadir Dogulu.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neslihan shared a series of photos informing fans about completing the 20th week of her pregnancy. The post shows the Turkish actress' enjoying her pregnancy phase to the fullest with her people by her side.

In the first picture, Atagul is seen dressed in a red tee and beige pants. She also posted a candid photo of her chilling with her husband Kadir. Captioning the snapshots, she wrote, “20 weeks in.”

Take a look at the post here:

Commenting on her latest post, many fans extended hearty wishes. A comment when translated to English, read, “20 weeks is 5 months we can’t wait for your beautiful baby to be born may the Lord always protect you and your family!” Another user expressed, “We are really looking forward to that little thing.”

Neslihan Atagul and Kadir Dogulu met during their stints on Fatih Harbiye, a Turkish television series. The duo decided to get married in 2016 and are now expecting their first child.

Just a few days ago, the actress shared a photo of her embracing the belly and wrote, “We'd like to keep this 'happiness' private for a while longer. Apparently, this is what we deserved... My last word; We are happy, pleased and good.”

Take a look at the post here:

Workwise, Neslihan Atagul recently appeared in a Turkish drama series titled Gecenin Ucunda. She played the female lead in the show, and her character was named Macide.

