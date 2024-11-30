Uorfi Javed’s 3D butterfly dress is now for sale, and its price will make your jaw drop straight to the floor

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold and unique fashion choices, has surprised fans by announcing the sale of one of her most talked-about outfits. The actress and influencer took to her social media today to share the news, posting a photo of herself wearing her iconic butterfly dress. Now, fans who love the dress can finally get their hands on it. But can you guess the price of the dress?

Uorfi Javed's dress is up for sale at Rs 3 crore 66 lakh and 90 thousand. Along with pictures of herself wearing the dress at an event, she wrote in the caption, “Hi my lovelies! I’ve decided to sell my butterfly dress which was loved so much by everyone. Price - ₹3,66,90,000 (3 crore 66 lakh 90 thousand only). Interested people please DM.”

Check out Uorrfi Javed's post below:

Uorfi first wore the stunning black strapless butterfly dress during a red carpet event before the 2024 Met Gala. The gown, which featured flying butterflies resembling intricate floral motifs, quickly became a sensation. It was created in collaboration with designers Saurabh Singh Rawat, Sai Shinde, and Shweta Gurmeet Kaur.

The designers later shared a behind-the-scenes video showcasing the craftsmanship and innovative techniques used to create the dress. The gown received widespread praise, including compliments from celebrities like Aly Goni, who called her "Met Gala ready," and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who labeled it “beautiful” on her Instagram Stories.

While many admired the dress, comparisons were drawn when Mona Patel debuted a moving-butterflies dress at the 2024 Met Gala. Some netizens pointed out similarities between the two outfits, while others defended Uorfi's unique style. A model had also worn a similar dress before the Met Gala, featuring a garden inside the design instead of Uorfi’s universe-inspired butterflies.

Uorfi’s butterfly dress marked a shift from her usual bold and experimental looks, earning her accolades and appreciation from the fashion world. By putting the gown up for sale, Uorfi is giving fans and collectors a chance to own a piece of her memorable fashion journey. Netizens took to the comment section to express their surprise. One user wrote, "Purani dress itni mahangi, new hoti to sochta bhi!" Social media influencer Anish Bhagat commented, "Are you open to negotiation?"

It remains to be seen if someone will purchase the dress at the hefty price!

