Uorfi Javed claims she has STOPPED wearing bras for last two years, reveals reason and you don’t want to miss it

Urfi Javed is basking in the success of her recently released reality show, Follow Kar Lo Yaar. The series covers her rise to celebrity status and her experiences dealing with controversies. In a recent interview, Urfi surprised many by revealing that she has not worn a bra for the past two years due to discomfort. She also reminisced about her early days in Lucknow when her mother used to buy her lingerie.

Talking to Hauterrfly, Uorfi Javed said that she wasn't aware of sports bras and revealed that her mother got her a bra that felt very uncomfortable to wear. The social media sensation reminisced about the time when her mother went to shops to buy lingerie and did not prefer going to the stores having male salesmen. According to the Bigg Boss OTT 1 fame, the mall culture arrived late in Lucknow, and buying bras made her mother feel shy.

Explaining how the comfort of wearing lingerie of the right size matters, "It is also important for comfort; otherwise, you are always uncomfortable, and a constant thought runs in mind if it is visible." Uorfi went on to add, "Main toh bras pehenti hi nahi hun (I don't want bras at all). I stopped wearing bras two years ago. They were very uncomfortable."

Take a look at one of Uorfi's social media posts:

As far as Uorfi Javed's professional stint is concerned, she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT 1 but got evicted in the first week. She was given a task to impress the viewers, and to fulfill the same; she creatively made an outfit out of a garbage bag, which was loved by the audience. The young social media star also participated in Splitsvilla X4 as a spy contestant and retained in MTV Splitsvilla X5 as the mischief maker.

Time and again, Uorfi has been vocal about tasting fame due to the pap culture. Even in Follow Kar Lo Yaar, she has admitted to calling paparazzi to her locations. Undeniably, Uorfi knows how to grab eyeballs with her sartorial picks and unique outfit designs.

