EXCLUSIVE: Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil reveals he wants to play a serial killer on TV

Manav Gohil is a renowned name in the entertainment industry, who has delved into both, films and daily soaps. Last seen as Vaibhav Kapoor in the show, Kaamna, he is set to win hearts as Akshay in Main Hoon Aparajita with Shweta Tiwari. The 47-year-old is keen on experimenting with his characters and in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he opened up about the roles he wishes to tap in, the nuances of working in television, films, and more:

Manav Gohil on adapting to changing times

"There are so many actors, even the younger lot now, who are coming of age. I worked with a lot of new actors in Buddy Project (10 years ago) and still I am working with a new lot. So, the youth always has so much to teach us. Even now I can belong to the old school of acting like how we were taught on TV that we have to be loud, talk loudly, and I would follow them. But when I started working with the new generation, I saw that they were talking very casually and I would wonder how would this come across on TV but eventually when you see the telecast, you feel the newness is working," said the actor.