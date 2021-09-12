EXCLUSIVE: Shweta Kawaatra says she'd love Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii make a comeback; More details inside

Shweta Kawaatra is one of the most popular names on television and has appeared in many famous shows including, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Kkusum. Her last acting stint on TV was for Baal Veer, and hasn’t been very active on the medium since then. Prod her on her break, and Shweta says, “I don’t know, it was not thought after. But it was something that I started to enjoy I think, and so it just got extended,” laughs the actress.

She further adds, “You know, I just did the best on television. When I worked at that time, I used to do 6 to 7 shows at a time. Though back then the media wasn’t so strong, so people wouldn't get to know. But I was one of the only actors, at least I did not meet any other, who did two daily shows, four weekly shows, and still kept travelling. I would still travel to the US for my shows, Navratri events, and everything else. How did I manage? Don’t ask, because it was always a struggle. I did everything that came my way, so there was a burnout and there was nothing else left to do,” informs Shweta.

Does she miss TV? “I just did a short film, and they will start the promotions in sometime. Yes, I do miss the medium, but I won’t say that I miss TV. We actors always enjoy between action and the cut. In fact, I am going to be doing another film at the end of October, though I can’t talk about that right now. But this is how I work. If something tickles my creativity then I do it, otherwise I don’t feel that motivated,” says Shweta, who doesn’t watch much TV either.

“The last show that I saw was Shaadi Mubarak because my husband (Manav Gohil) was in it. He looked superb, hot and nice so I was watching him. But in general I don’t watch TV. There is no motivation. You know, I am a very on-the-go person, and a multi-tasker. So for me to sit down and give something half-an-hour or an hour… I cannot sit down for that time. If I am at home, I have to be moving. And for a movie, I need to go out because that’s an experience, and to multi-task I eat popcorn there,” laughs Shweta.

Does Manav want her to get back to acting full time? “He is okay with whatever I want for me, he never pushes me to do anything. He is happy that I follow my own dreams. I am studying psychology, and I have been counselling people so that gives me a lot of satisfaction. I love being on Instagram too as it’s a fun way to stay connected with your audience,” states the actress.

Many earlier shows have recently made a comeback with season 2 like Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Any of her shows that she would like to see make a comeback with a second season? “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii would be fun to have. But I would rather have new people doing new things, than new people doing old things. Relatability with those (earlier) characters is so strong and still is, so it might just get diluted,” Shweta signs off.

