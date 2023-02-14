Bigg Boss 16: What does the future hold for MC Stan, Shiv Thakare and Priyanka Choudhary? Check predictions

Like all other seasons, Big Boss 16 was a great success and garnered a lot of interest and curiosity from everyone. The show's buzz increased so much that it got extended by a few weeks, and finally, the finale happened on Feb 12. Now, everyone would be scratching their head to know where their favorite stars go from here on. Read on to find out... MC Stan

The victory of MC Stan was unexpected as his style of living low in his own world couldn't attract many eyeballs. Numerologically, 'MC' is ruled by the number 7 (doubly ruled by Neptune & Ketu), which promises great public support and some amazing time ahead in 2023 (the year ruled by number 7). The full public name, 'M C Stan', numerologically adds to 20 (2) with the infinite energy of the number 2 (moon) and empowers him to connect with the emotions of the public at large and many fans find relatability of their life with him.

A very important point worth evaluating numerologically is his name style on Instagram and YouTube, wherein the 'letter A' has been replaced with an 'upright triangle'. With the omission of the letter A, the numerological number of the name changes to 19 (1), ruled by the Sun, which, when combined with the energies of the number 7, forms a powerful numerological yoga for rising from a low-key like a flag. The 'upright triangle', which has replaced the letter 'A', represents the infinite energy of Lord Shiva and blesses a mesmerizing voice that connects to Gen Z. Numbers suggest a positive and fortunate time (2023 and 2024) ahead with brand endorsements, OTT and other media coming on his way and rewarding him with fame and money. He would also be involved in charity work, and that would win the hearts of the public. Advice: He should be original as he was and keep lying low, and success would be coming on his door from all corners. He should further avoid making any unsolicited comments on contentious topics as it may attract put uproar as well. Furthermore, he should take care of his health (especially cardiac health) as this may haunt him in the short to mid-term future. Shiv Thakare Numerologically the first name 'Shiv' adds to 15 (6), and the full name 'Shiv Thakare' adds to the number 35 (8). Additionally, the addition of the extra number 9 on his Instagram handle is also making him attract the energies of 44 (8). A summative & careful assessment of numerological parameters reveals an amazing success time ahead in Marathi and other stuff relating to the history and origin of India. The year 2023 also promises some exciting opportunities on TV Screen for which he will win the public's as well as critics' hearts.

The numbers for the near future also suggest that he may take part in some other reality shows as well and can gain recognition and win public accolades over there as well. The year 2024 will prove to be an eventual and magical year for him, wherein he will win hearts as well as national-level recognition for his work. The near time will also keep him in the news for his cupid life and may begin a new chapter in his life during the year 2024 – 2025. Advice: He should bring his name and social media handles in sync with his Date of Birth and also practice extreme caution in selecting words and actions. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary The journey from "Pari", adding to number 12 (3), to "Priyanka", adding to number 21 (3), was truly phenomenal and a roller coaster ride wherein she won the hearts of millions for a lifetime. Looking at her full name being used in public, i.e., "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary", is not in sync with the multiple parameters of the name as well as Date of Birth. In spite of this, her empathy and attitude to be joyous and happy in every moment of time and being elated in the victory of others (even opponents) sets her apart from the league, and she is going to be here and rule the industry for the coming decade or so.

A summative assessment for her during 2023 and 2024 promises her big debuts on a large screen with notable names in the industry, and she would be appreciated and recognized for her skills and acting. The latter half of 2023 and 2024 will also keep her in the news about her cupid bonds. She would also win hearts for her association with social causes and charity. Her number promises her national award and other recognitions over the next few years to come. Advice: She should sync her name and social media handle to her Date of Birth, and involving herself in secret humane initiatives will reward her even bigger. She should be cautious about her health in the short to mid-term.

