Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani urges fans to help her friend Vibhu K Raghave as he fights stage 4 colon cancer

Actor Vibhu K Raghave has been battling stage 4 colon cancer for a long time now. During his tough time, the actor has been receiving strong support from many of his close friends from the telly world. Several actors from the Television world shared about Vibhu's condition on social media, seeking help from fans and followers. The celebrities urged fans to donate funds that can be utilised in Vibhu's treatment. Anupamaa fame Aneri Vajani also urged her followers to help Vibhu.

Today (April 17), celebrities such as Aneri Vajani, Mohit Sehgal and Karanvir Bohra shared Vibhu K Raghave's condition on social media. Aneri shared a few photos with Vibhu that were clicked when they shot Nisha Aur Uske Cousins together. Sharing this post, Aneri spoke about Vibhu's diagnosis and mentioned that the actor is currently undergoing chemotherapy. The actress then urged everyone to contribute funds that can be used for the treatment.

Aneri Vajani's caption read, "This post is for our beautiful friend Vibhu who’s been suffering from 4th stage colon cancer . He’s being treated in Tata hospital and is under chemo therapy . We require funds for his treatment and a lot of prayers & goodwishes. We hv got a lot of help from you all earlier too. Hoping to raise funds for him this time as well. Pls Help us to get him treated . You can contribute whatever amount is comfortable .Thankyou to everyone."

Take a look at Aneri Vajani's post here-

She even praised Vibhu's strength and courage amid this tough battle. Aneri Vajani wrote, "You are a miracle vibhu and our fighter i love you."

Mohit Sehgal and Karanvir Bohra also shared an Instagram story, urging their followers to donate. Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey shared Aneri's post on his Instagram story.

Take a look at their stories here-

Speaking about Vibhu K Raghave's stint in the Television world, the actor rose to fame after playing pivotal roles in several shows such as Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the year (2012) and a few others. He also featured in Rhythm and Pitchfork in 2016. The actor is best known for playing the role of Saurav in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins.

