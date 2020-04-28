EXCLUSIVE: Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai actress Saumya Tandon on quarantine, being critical of self and more

Saumya Tandon got talking about all things quarantine and some more and as it turns out, she has been enjoying this time and making the most of it. Read her full interview here.

Saumya Tandon gained popularity with her role as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain and she continues to be loved for that role even today. The actress has been keeping up with the quarantine and a check on self positivity with her own ways, and rightly so. Talking about how has she been keeping up, the actress says, "Surprisingly I have become busier than ever. While the initial days were all about relaxation and resting and that is how the first week went by. Following that, the second week was all about getting used to the lifestyle since it is such a huge change and since we have to be home for so long, it was a little bizarre during then. But then the third week, the lifestyle had undergone a change accordingly and now I think it is going to be difficult to switch back to old schedules."

She has also taken this time out to learn dancing, among other things. Talking about it, she says, "I started the online dancing classes for Kathak and that is not something very easy because it is difficult to co-relate the right and left because it is like a mirror image. It was a little bit of adjustment and I think the entire world is doing some adjusting. I also did an online scriptwriting course. I had bought that course a long back but I couldn't finish it so I did all the episodes. Now, I have also been actively participating in social causes and I have collaborated with a boy to provide the PPE kits to BMC doctors and everyone else who doesn't have them so that has also been keeping me busy. The fun thing is, I have become a great player at board games and I wasn't someone who was a great cook but now, I have been cooking various dishes every day and I have to say that my mom is very happy."

Ask her about how have things been on the personal front and she says, "I think it is really nice. We are all cribbing and while my heart goes out to all the people who have been suffering and don't have enough or have been losing their jobs, everyone else who does not have such problems should be thankful to God and I mean this time is never going to come. I think this is an opportunity to do something that you haven't been able to do and in fact, I have started writing myself, but there are so many things I have longed to do but I couldn't. So for me, I have been discovering things I am doing and I am really enjoying things right now."

Saumya also got talking about self-introspection and how she has taken this time out to think about the future, self analyze things. With a huge glee, she further adds, "Of course there has been a lot of fighting at home too, my husband and I keep fighting and the board games have brought about this competitive side of everyone so that is a little Mahabharat of its own in the house." She speaks about introspection and reveals how she is rather critical of herself. She says, "On a personal level, I am a very self-critical person and I was depressed two days and I told my husband that you know I haven't done enough and what I am doing in life, leading to so many things questioning yourself, wondering there were so many things you wanted to do and by this stage in your life, you haven't and you are so behind. All that happened to me and I am a very realistic person so I am never very happy about my scenes thinking about how I could have done this better. That is something why I started working on myself to beat self-doubt or any negative thought that you get about yourself so you take up something that is about self-improvement therefore not leaving any room to think about the negative things."

