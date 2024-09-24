Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira’s mangalsutra goes missing; Who is behind this?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are losing their patience as they are eager to see Armaan and Abhira finally tying the knot and getting their happily ever after. But destiny keeps testing them and they keep navigating the challenges. Now, the recent episode showed that after dealing with Ruhi, Armaan got back to the wedding venue. But it seems the road ahead is still not easy for them.

While Armaan and Abhira finally sit and perform the wedding rituals, surrounded by their family members, Abhira’s mangalsutra will be lost. One of the family members would hide the mangalsutra in an attempt to stop the union. Manisha would be the first to notice this and she along with the chorus gang would try to find it.

As soon as Armaan finds out that the mangalsutra is missing, he won’t give up and arranges for it. However, Kaveri and others will find out and call it a bad omen. This will upset Abhira.

On the other hand, after the wedding, Armaan and Abhira’s union will not bring happiness, as expected. During the ritual of Grihapravesh at the Poddar house, Abhira hears many ugly remarks. Vidya will curse Abhira and Armaan in front of everyone that they both will never be happy. Reports state that Armaan, losing all patience will go against his family.

Viewers are excited to see how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai takes turns once everyone finds out about Ruhi’s true intentions and Armaan and Abhira start living together as husband and wife. It would be interesting to see if Abhira prioritises her career again or if she will be burdened by the responsibilities of the Poddar family.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

