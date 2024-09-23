Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 23: Armaan ruins Ruhi's plan; Abhira stops him from doing THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, September 23: Armaan drives the car recklessly and tells Ruhi that they are going to die. Ruhi becomes extremely frightened by Armaan's behavior and begs him not to take her anywhere, as no one will allow them to stay together. Abhira becomes worried about Armaan and decides to search for him. Kaveri gets upset as Abhira rushes to search for Armaan, and the family members follow her.

As Kaveri becomes upset, Manisha blames Ruhi for causing the problem. Rohit angrily defends Ruhi, refusing to let Manisha blame her. Manisha then tells Rohit that Ruhi does many bad things behind his back and that he isn't aware of them.

Meanwhile, Ruhi realizes that Armaan is driving her toward the wedding venue. Armaan tells her that they will get married no matter what and that no one can stop them. Abhira tries calling Armaan, but he doesn’t answer. Manish becomes furious when he learns that Armaan has left the wedding. The family begins searching for both Abhira and Armaan.

Ruhi then realizes that Armaan is not actually taking her to the wedding venue, and she starts to panic. She pleads with Armaan to stop the car, but Armaan tells her that they can get married in other ways. As he continues speeding, Ruhi panics even more and begs Armaan to stop. Armaan tells Ruhi that no one will let them stay together, so they should die. Ruhi is horrified by what he says.

Abhira grows increasingly concerned for Armaan's safety. As Armaan speeds toward a cliff, Ruhi panics and begs him to stop the car. When he refuses to listen, Ruhi jumps out of the car. Moments later, Armaan’s car falls off the cliff and explodes. Ruhi is devastated, believing that Armaan has died in the crash. However, she soon sees Armaan alive and feels relieved.

Armaan, however, lashes out at Ruhi for not trying to save him and questions her love for him. He accuses her of not understanding his love for Abhira and reveals that he loves Abhira, not her. He tells Ruhi that she never truly loved him but was only jealous and wanted to win him over. When Ruhi tries to argue and convince him to marry her, Armaan firmly states that he would rather die than marry her.

Armaan runs off to meet Abhira, and they meet near the cliff. They are both happy to see each other, and Abhira immediately asks Armaan about his well-being, seeing his disheveled state. Armaan then confesses the truth to Abhira. Shortly after, Ruhi arrives, and Abhira is shocked to see her in a wedding outfit similar to her own. Ruhi becomes emotional at the sight of Abhira and Armaan together.

Meanwhile, Kaveri is about to cancel the wedding, but Abhira and Armaan arrive just in time. Ruhi is devastated as she watches Armaan and Abhira together. Armaan apologizes to everyone for causing trouble. When everyone questions Armaan about what happened, Abhira steps in to stop him from revealing the truth about Ruhi, and she changes the subject, saying that the issue has been resolved. The family is relieved and praises Armaan and Abhira for the trust they have in each other.

Manish praises Armaan’s love for Abhira. Vidya is about to leave the wedding, but Kaveri stops her. Vidya, touched by Armaan’s love for Abhira, becomes emotional. Kaveri asks Vidya to dress up and attend Armaan’s wedding without causing any more drama, to which Vidya agrees. The family becomes concerned as the auspicious time for the wedding has passed, and they anxiously wait for the priest to confirm the next step.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

