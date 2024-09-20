Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Upcoming Twist: Ruhi to take THIS drastic step to stop Armaan and Abhira’s wedding

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the top-ranking television serials. Viewers are eagerly waiting for Armaan and Abhira to get married, but the challenges on their way keep increasing the distance between them. With the recent twist of Armaan and Abhira getting ready for the big day, fans are hopeful. But Ruhi will not make it easy and she will make one last and final attempt to stop the union.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see that Abhira will arrive at the mandap dressed in her mom, Akshara’s wedding lehenga. But she will be shocked to see everyone from the Poddar family there except Armaan. Sanjay will taunt her and say that Armaan has left the mandap and her. But it’s not enough to break Abhira, she believes in their love and will tell him that she will wait till Armaan shows up and she knows he will.

Check out pictures from Armaan and Abhira's wedding below:

On the other hand, Ruhi, who dressed up as a bride too in a similar lehenga will take away Armaan. Confused, he will ask her why she is dressed as a bride and has called him there. Reports suggest Ruhi will ask him to marry her and blackmail him by saying that she will commit suicide if he doesn’t marry her.

Talking about the current plot, we saw Armaan completing the Haldi ceremony going against his family’s wish. He successfully convinced Abhira to not call off the marriage. Abhira was confused but Manish helped her to make up her mind about Armaan and the marriage.

Talking about the serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Rohit Purohit as Armaan, and Samridhii Shukla as Abhira in lead roles. Other actors include Romiit Raaj as Rohit and Garvita Sadhwani as Ruhi, Anita Raaj as Kaveri, among others. The Rajan Shahi-produced show airs from Monday to Sunday at 9:30 PM on Star Plus.

