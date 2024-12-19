Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Abhira shocks Goenkas and Poddars as she takes THIS big step

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 19: Kaveri fumes angrily, recalling her fight with Manish. Sanjay mentions how Manish misbehaved with Kaveri. Ruhi slams Armaan for misbehaving with Manish. When Armaan tries to explain, Ruhi refuses to listen. Rohit tries to explain Ruhi. Abhir loses calm on the Poddar family, mentioning how Kaveri publicly discussed Abhira's personal issues.

Sanjay defends Kaveri, mentioning how the latter often forgave Abhira. Armaan apologizes to Ruhi for misbehaving with Manish but states that he never pushed Manish. Armaan complains about how Abhira got angry, and thus, the fight worsened. Ruhi asks Armaan to not defend Kaveri. Swarna asks Abhira to think about her future and talk to Armaan.

Abhir gets upset with Swarna's advice, and Surekha agrees with her. Abhir asks Abhira to sign divorce papers. Sanjay complains that they attended the function to clear up the misunderstandings, but Abhira spoiled everything. Madhav defends Abhira. Ruhi mentions that Abhira is doing the right thing by getting a divorce from her. Ruhi informs Armaan that she has returned the divorce papers to Abhira because she knows that he will not sign them.

Abhir receives the divorce papers of Abhira and tells her how Poddars are playing with her emotions. He tells her that Poddars are trying to make her a villain. Armaan gets upset with Ruhi and informs her that Manish has sent the divorce papers. Ruhi asks him not to worry and tells him that he should have confidence that Abhira will not sign the divorce papers.

While Armaan is sure that Abhira won't sign the divorce papers, Abhira signs the divorce papers. Armaan mentions that they are in love and they can't be separated. Abhira explains how a relationship must have trust and respect. When Vidya tries to defend Abhira, Kaveri loses her calm. Sanjay slams Manish. Kaveri blames Abhira for the mistakes.

Abhir arrives and informs the Poddars that Abhira doesn't wish to return, as she has signed the divorce papers. The family is shocked to learn this. Abhir tells Armaan that there is nothing left in the relationship, gives the divorce papers to Armaan, and walks away.

Abhira shocks Manish, Swarna, and Surekha as she adds extra chili powder to her food and continues eating. Swarna blames Manish for Abhira's anger. Armaan recalls what Abhira told him and breaks down, remembering it. He leaves the house to get an answer from Abhira. Madhav blames Kaveri for saying bad things to Abhira. Madhav accuses Kaveri of hurting Abhira back to back. He tells Kaveri she will be responsible for Abhira and Armaan's divorce.

Abhira continues eating chilies while she cries. Abhira looks at herself in the mirror. The Poddar family wakes up after hearing someone continuously blow the car horn. The Goenkas hear someone blowing the horn. They come out and see Armaan. Meanwhile, Poddars sees Abhira blowing the car horn.

Armaan yells at Goenka's doorstep and wants to meet Abhira. On the other hand, Abhira breaks down as she wants to meet Armaan and recalls how he has cheated on her. Abhira questions the Poddar family for not loving her even though she showered love on them. Abhira cries, recalling the insult. The episode ends.

