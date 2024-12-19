Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: New character to enter Armaan and Abhira's life; who is it? Deets Inside

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has hooked the attention of the viewers and has been successfully entertaining the audiences. Its twists and turns have kept audiences on the edge of their seats. Currently, the track revolves around Abhira and Armaan's troubled married life. It all happened after Armaan hid the truth about their baby from Abhira. Now, in the upcoming episodes, their relationship will have to pass many tests as a new character is set to enter their lives.

Star Plus dropped a new promo of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on their official social media handle. In this promo, Kaveri loses her calm as Armaan receives divorce papers from Abhira. Armaan is firm that Abhira must have taken the decision just because she is upset. Manish explains Abhira how Armaan has broken her heart and played with her emotions. Armaan panics as Abhira is angry and decides to convince her once she is calm.

Abhira tells Manish that every relationship has a timeline. Meanwhile, Kaveri challenges Armaan to change Abhira's decision within eight days. Kaveri challenges Armaan to convince Abhira within 8 days or give her divorce within 8 days. Armaan accepts the challenge.

Watch Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promo here-

Ek taraf Abhira ne Armaan ko apni zindagi se nikaal diya hai aur wahin Dadi Sa ne di hai bas 8 din ki mohlat. Kya Armaan apne pyaar ko bacha kar poora kar paayega ye chunauti?

In the forthcoming episode of the show, it will be seen that a new person will enter Abhira and Armaan's lives. A new character is set to enter Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. This person will be Armaan's mother Shivani's son and that means he is Armaan's brother. As per the Bollywood Life report, this person will enter Abhira's life leaving Armaan insecure. However, it will be interesting to see whether this will worsen their relationship or bring them closer.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Rohit Purohit, Samridhii Shukla, Garvita Sadhwani and Romit Raaj in pivotal roles.

