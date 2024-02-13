Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Feb 13: Arman fights with Yuvraj; latter escapes

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1198: Today’s episode starts with Arman getting angry seeing Yuvraj. He says he made a mistake by hurting Abhira. He threatens Yuvraj that he is a lawyer and fights in court, but today he will fight in his house. They both start fighting.

Abhira asks Armaan if he is okay as Yuvraj beats him. Abhira asks Arman to get up and beat him. She hits Yuvraj’s head with a metal vase. Yuvraj holds his head and gets dizzy. Armaan catches him. He asks Abhira to remove the mask. Abhira tries. Yuvraj pushes them and tries to run away.

He gets a spray bottle, sprays the room freshener at them and runs away. Armaan asks Abhira if she is fine and gets water for her. Armaan applies some water to her eyes. Abhira applies water to his eyes. She asks him if he is okay and asks about the masked man.

Arman says he doesn’t know, but he will not leave him. He runs outside and asks Yuvraj to stop. Yuvraj asks him to come chase him if he wants to die on the road. Yuvraj runs on the road with Arman following him. Yuvraj hits a tree. His mask breaks. Yuvraj holds his head. He runs. Armaan gets the broken mask. He says he needs to see his face. Yuvraj pushes him and runs. A car hits Armaan. Abhira shouts Arman and gets tensed. She prays to go and asks god to take care of Armaan. She prays. The people on the road help Arman. Armaan looks around. He asks about Yuvraj. The man says you need treatment, you got hurt. Armaan asks them to go.

Abhira calls him. She asks if he is fine. She says she was tensed about him. Arman asks Abhira to stay in her room until he returns.

Abhira walks inside her room and thinks about the incident. Arman comes and she gets startled. Arman says it’s him. They hug each other and take care of their injuries. They bandage the wounds.

Yuvraj says that Arman got saved this time, but he will make sure he doesn’t get lucky next time. He jumps down from a tree. He falls in front of Manish’s car. Manish and everyone see Yuvraj. Ruhi says he is alive, but he is hurt. Manish decides to take take him home.

Charu comes to a cafe. She sees Dev with some girl. Dev sees Charu and asks the girl to wait for him somewhere else. He asks Charu if she is hear to overhear his personal conversation. Charu denies and Dev asks her to learn some manners. Manisha and Vidya see this. They ask Charu about Dev and she makes up an excuse.

Manish says it's good that the boy got saved. Suwarna says thank God, he is fine. Ruhi suggests to inform his family. Manish says hospital staff got the driving license from his pocket. He checks the ID.

Arman asks Abhira to have water. She says the masked man was Yuvraj. Manish says his name is Yuvraj Chaudhary. Abhira says I didn’t see his face, but he was Yuvraj. Arman says that Abhira is acting up under stress as Yuvraj doesn’t know she is here. He also suggests that he will ask Madhav to enquire about it.

Ruhi asks about the address. Manish says he is unable to understand. Ruhi says he is from Mussoorie.

The Poddar family learns about Arman and Abhira’s mishap. Dadi gets worried. Vidya worries for Armaan and Abhira. Armaan says that they are fine. Kiara says sorry that they left Abhira alone. Dadi says it was Abhira who said she would stay alone and adds that she wishes she didn’t listen to Abhira.

She sees Abhira’s wounds and asks if she is fine. She asks Aryan to call the doctor. Arman says that they have applied medicine. Dadi scolds him. Abhira says that she is okay. Abhira says Arman came at the right time. Armaan asks them not to worry. Dadi hugs him and asks him to take rest.

Ruhi comes to see Armaan and learns about the incident. She gets shocked and goes to meet Abhira. Arman says Abhira just left to sleep and asks her to meet Abhira tomorrow. She asks how did this happen.

Abhira thinks of Yuvraj. Arman learns about Ruhi’s incident. She says it’s good that Arman came home on time and saved Abhira. Armaan says if he gets late next time… She asks him not to mention this in front of Abhira, she will get scared. The episode ends here.

