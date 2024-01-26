Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 26: Abhira fails to appear for her exam

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1180: In today's episode, Vidya asks Arman if he talked to Ruhi and if she agreed to return to the Poddar household. Arman assures Vidya that he will bring back Ruhi soon. Vidya asks Arman to convince Ruhi; otherwise, Swarna and Surekha will never leave Ruhi. Arman promises Vidya that he will bring Ruhi back.

Madhav bashes Vidya for manipulating Arman for her own good. She doubts Vidya's intention toward Arman. Vidya says that she has accepted Arman as her own and never differentiated between Arman and Rohit. Madhav says that she and Kaveri never leave a chance to remind him of that. Vidya gets shocked.

Madhav says bringing back Ruhi is not Arman's responsibility as she is his brother's wife. Arman asks Madhav to stop. Madhav replies that even now Arman is taking her side. He says that Arman has sacrificed his happiness for them. Vidya stands stunned. Madhav says Vidya and Kaveri never loved Arman but used him.

Madhav says to please Vidya and Kaveri; Arman will lose his happiness. Arman agrees to lose his happiness for his family. He says his biggest achievement is his biggest blessings and he would go to any extent to see his mother happy. Madhav stands stunned.

Advertisement

Ruhi returns home and remembers Arman and Abhira at the fair. She gets emotional. Ruhi sees Manish. She thinks Manish is already disturbed because of Abhir and she can't trouble him anymore. She almost calls him and then hides behind the pillar and cries. Manish thinks he saw Ruhi and he starts walking toward the door. Swarna interrupts Manish. Ruhi thinks Arman broke her heart. She says Abhira came in between Arman and her again.

Abhira checks her phone. Arman walks into the room and scolds Abhira for checking her phone instead of studying. He gets angry and goes to sleep. Arman gets under the blanket and messages Ruhi. Abhira says Arman's texts are disturbing her. Arman sleeps on the couch. Abhira gets angry. Ruhi receives Arman's messages.

Swarna asks Ruhi why she missed her therapy session. Ruhi makes an excuse. Swarna asks Ruhi to move on from Arman, or she will keep hurting herself. She tells Ruhi that they have kept a veneration at the temple the next day. Ruhi asks why. Swarna tells her that Ruhi is important for them and that is why they have kept the veneration.

Abhira and Ruhi pray at the same temple. Abhira prays that her exams go well and she becomes a successful lawyer. Ruhi prays that she moves on from Arman. The priest offers Ruhi the prasad. Abhira bumps into Swarna. Swarna accuses Abhira of ruining Ruhi's veneration. Abhira apologizes to Swarna. She says it was unintentional.

Surekha jumps into a fight with Abhira and says she is showing them attitude for being Poddar's daughter-in-law. She gets angry at Abhira. Ruhi tries to calm her down and in the fight, Surekha throws Abhira's project into the fire. Abhira gets heartbroken and tries to save the remaining of the project. Ruhi tries to warn her that her hand will get burnt, but she asks Ruhi to go away. Manish feels bad for Abhira. Abhira cries.

At work, the employer asks Charu about Abhira. He says the boss wanted Abhira to start the work. Charu says that she has again taken a leave today. Charu is asked to assist Dev. She falls in front of Dev as she enters the room.

At the University, the professor comes and returns Abhira's project to her saying it's burnt. Abhira pleads with the professor to let her give the exam. She says it was her mother's last wish and she can mail the project as soon as she returns home. The professor does not accept it and says if she continues her behavior, she will have to restrict her for a month. Abhira gives up trying and breaks down.

Advertisement

Abhira returns home shattered. Arman asks Abhira about her exam and shows her what he has brought for her. He keeps showing his excitement and asks her why she is not replying. Abhira tells Arman that she skipped the exam. Arman questions Abhira. A call from the office comes and Arman asks Abhira to pick up the call. The employer tells Abhira that they will terminate her internship if she takes more leave.

Arman scolds Abhira and asks why she skipped her exam and office. Abhira asks him to question her. As Arman yells, Abhira holds Arman's collar and tells him to ask her best friend, Ruhi and her aunt why they burned her file. Arman stands stunned. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 25: Ruhi yells at Abhira on streets; Arman witnesses