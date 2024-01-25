Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 25: Ruhi yells at Abhira on streets; Arman witnesses

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Episode 1179: In today's episode, Ruhi asks about Abhir. She gets excited to know more about him as she thinks about their childhood. Swarna tells Ruhi that Abhir didn't return home. Ruhi feels bad for Manish. She says that because of her Manish, she let go of Abhir and forgot all her relationships.

Swarna says Manish needs her to forget about Abhir. Ruhi decides to go to him and says that she was heartbroken over Arman when her own family members sacrificed so much for her. Swarna asks Ruhi to go to Manish and hopes Ruhi understands what she is trying to tell her.

Abhira's bracelet slips, and she enters Ruhi's room to pick it up. She thinks about Ruhi. She remembers her fight with Ruhi. Kaveri bashes Abhira for entering Ruhi's room without anyone's permission. Abhira gets emotional. Kaveri asks Abhira if her mother has not taught her any manners. Abhira says she has prepared dhokla for breakfast and leaves.

Manisha and Vidya overhear Abhira and Kaveri's conversation. Manisha takes Abhira's side and says she is too busy with studies and internship that she doesn't have time to think of anything else. Vidya speaks against Abhira and says Kaveri is right. Kaveri says Arman would have brought any other girl, and then she would have accepted. She regrets that Arman married Abhira.

Advertisement

Ruhi tries to cheer up Manish. She asks Swarna, Surekha, and Manish to come along to the temple. Swarna and Surekha say they have other work. Manish gets ready to go. Swarna praises Ruhi for helping Manish to move on and hugs her. Ruhi says that she will fix everything. She likes that Ruhi took her advice seriously. Ruhi thinks it is a waste of time to wait for Arman. She decides to move on from Arman.

Manish and Ruhi visit the temple. Ruhi bumps into Arman. Kaveri calls Manish at that time, and he gets interrupted. He says that he has spotted Ruhi and Arman. Kaveri learns Manish is clueless about Arman and Ruhi's fight. Manish says Ruhi can stay with him his whole life. Vidya says Ruhi has to return one day. Manish says only Ruhi will take the decision, and he will support her wholeheartedly.

Arman asks Ruhi to return home. Ruhi ignores Arman. Arman says he will fix everything. Ruhi says he has already made promises to her and broke them. Arman asks Ruhi to trust him. He pleads with Ruhi to trust him for one last time. Ruhi refuses to believe Arman. Arman says to Ruhi that he doesn't have any rights over her, so he can't force her to come along. He asks Ruhi not to miss her therapy session as he wants to see her smile again.

Arman says he will meet her half an hour before the therapy session. He will wait for her, but it's up to her if she wants to come. On the other hand, Vidya and Manisha meet Swarna and Surekha and discuss Ruhi. Manisha takes Abhira's side as SUrekha says that the girl has ruined Ruhi's life. Surekha takes Ruhi's side. Surekha and Manisha argue.

Abhira comes to pick up a file, and her friend asks her to see the fold dance with her. Arman sees Abhira. He asks Abhira what she is up to. Abhira asks Arman what he is doing. Arman says he came to take Ruhi to the therapy session. Abhira gets angry at Arman for worrying about Ruhi. Arman explains that Ruhi is already going through a lot and doesn't need Arman and Abhira against her. Arman holds Abhira close, and Ruhi spots them.

Vidya asks Aryan, Kiara, and Krish to search for her toffee box. Krish thinks about the box. Charu comes. Vidya asks Charu why she is getting late almost every day. Charu lies to Vidya. On the other hand, Ruhi comes out of the fair and breaks down. Abhira spots her and says Arman is looking for her. Seeing her crying, she also apologizes to her, holding her hand.

Advertisement

Ruhi yells at Abhira and says she has snatched her fate, happiness, and everything. Abhira asks her to explain, and Ruhi says Abhira has snatched away all the persons she loved. Arman sees this. Ruhi tries to go away. Abhira says she has never even stolen her earrings, so how can she steal her happiness?

Abhira says Ruhi cannot walk away after putting such a huge blame on her. She asks her to explain. Ruhi says she has stolen and notices Arman standing there, but she doesn't finish her sentence. She walks away. As Arman comes to Abhira, she says that she only apologized to Ruhi, which is how she reacted. She requests him not to ask her to apologize again.

Arman says Ruhi must not have meant any of those things she said. Abhira says it would have hurt her more if she meant those things. She walks away. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Jan 24: Abhira gets shocked; Yuvraj comes to Udaipur