Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 16: Will Abhira convince Armaan to meet Vidya?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 16: Abhira cooks for Armaan and hopes Armaan forgets his anger. Abhira praises Armaan when Madhav calls. Abhira tells Madhav that it is her and Armaan's meeting anniversary and Madhav extends good wishes. Madhav taunts Kaveri for doing wrong to him and reminds her how she has used the family for her benefit. Kaveri argues that she wanted the family to stay together and had realised that Shivani and Abhira are not good for the family.

Madhav accuses Kaveri and Vidya of creating problems in Armaan's life and walks away. A mattress is delivered to Abhira's house, and she learns that Armaan ordered it. Armaan wakes up and helps her to get the mattress inside. Armaan tells Abhira he can't see her sleeping with an injured foot on the floor. Abhira asks Armaan to talk to her nicely, but he remembers how Abhira asked him to talk to Vidya. Armaan walks away, leaving Abhira upset.

Abhira gets upset as Armaan forgets their first meeting anniversary and leaves for work. Armaan receives a call from Madhav, and the latter wishes him a happy anniversary. Armaan realises that it is his anniversary and regrets forgetting his special day. Abhira then reaches Armaan's workplace. She gets happy as Armaan gives her a small surprise by showing pictures of their special moments. Armaan expresses his love for Abhira, and the latter gets emotional.

Armaan and Abhira celebrate their anniversary. Armaan agrees to meet Vidya. Abhira calls Vidya and informs her that Armaan is ready to meet her. Rohit sees Vidya, and the latter informs her that Armaan will be meeting her. Rohit explains to Vidya that she should understand Armaan's emotions when she meets her. Shivani accidentally gets hurt, and Armaan asks Shivani for permission to meet Vidya.

Armaan is surprised that Shivani agreed to his and Vidya's meeting. Meanwhile, Kaveri scolds Vidya for forgetting the pooja day. Kaveri asks Vidya to do pooja for her son Rohit. Vidya corrects her saying that Armaan is also her son. Shivani reminds Armaan how Vidya sacrificed her life for him and raised him. Armaan mentions how he is lucky that Shivani is his mother. Kaveri tells Vidya that Armaan is no one to her and she should do pooja only for Rohit.

Rohit explains to Vidya that she shouldn't involve Kaveri in all her decisions and meet Armaan. Shivani then informs Abhira that all mothers pray for their children on this pooja. Shivani tells Abhira that she will pray for her pregnancy. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.