Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 14: Vidya gets emotional seeing Armaan, requests Abhira to do THIS

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Mar 14: Abhira scolds Sanjay for his attitude and demands that he pay Armaan, as the latter has repaired the car. Sanjay threatens not to pay, but Abhira warns him that Armaan could also damage his car. Reluctantly, Sanjay gives the money, but Armaan hesitates to accept it. However, with Abhira's support, he finally takes the money. As Armaan and Abhira walk away, the Poddar family kids rush to play Holi with them.

Armaan and Abhira praise each other, and Armaan reveals that he knows she was the one who actually repaired the car. As they talk, Shivani arrives and wishes them a Happy Holi. They express their hope of celebrating Holi together every year. Soon after, Manisha, Charu, Rohit, and other members of the Poddar family join Armaan and Abhira to celebrate Holi. They joyfully apply colors to each other and exchange wishes.

Shivani arrives to greet them, but no one from the Poddar family acknowledges her.

Meanwhile, Roohi, Manish, Swarna, and Surekha arrive to meet Armaan and Abhira and wish them a Happy Holi. Abhira inquires about Kiara, and Manish informs her that she is staying at home with Daksh. When Shivani prepares to leave, Abhira stops her and encourages her to celebrate with them.

Sanjay taunts Vidya for failing to control Rohit, but Kaveri scolds Sanjay in return. Frustrated, Sanjay taunts both Vidya and Kaveri, claiming that he is being painted as the villain despite his efforts to bring Armaan back home.

Meanwhile, Manish, Surekha, Swarna, Manisha, Manu, and Kajal accidentally drink thandai and start acting strangely. Intoxicated, they begin speaking candidly, mocking Sanjay, calling Charu a fool for being manipulated by him, and expressing their sorrow over Abhira and Armaan leaving the Poddar mansion.

Roohi and Abhira plan to drink the special thandai, but Armaan and Rohit stop them. While intoxicated, everyone dances joyfully.

Armaan thanks Abhira for making his Holi celebration special and tells her that no one else matters to him anymore. Vidya watches Armaan, Abhira, and Shivani from a distance and cries. When Abhira notices Vidya, she approaches her. Vidya breaks down, pleading with Abhira to help her meet Armaan.

Vidya apologizes to Abhira and expresses her desire to meet and seek forgiveness from Armaan. Abhira recalls how Armaan wants to move on from his past. As Vidya continues to plead with Abhira, she suddenly disappears before Abhira can respond.

Later, Armaan informs Abhira that they can now cook at home, as he has brought a gas cylinder. Abhira helps him attach it. Armaan praises her optimism and thanks her for helping him find his mother. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on JioHotstar.