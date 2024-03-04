Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1216: The episode starts with Abhira noting down the ideas for the fundraiser. She says we will decide on the party theme, just think quickly. Everyone thinks. She doesn’t let anyone say and writes the themes on the board. Dadi asks why did you call us here when you don’t want us to share our ideas?

Abhira says whenever she gets ideas, which are all great, she has to write them down quickly, otherwise she forgets, she is strange, and that is why her mom used to call her BB. She says she is over-explaining so that Dadisa doesn’t scold her. She continues speaking and everyone laughs.

Dadi says you give ideas but don’t make us puppets. Abhira says puppet dance, great minds think alike. Dadi says it’s an NGO fundraiser, not kids' party, I want to keep an elegant ball dance. Abhira says it will be boring, we will keep puppet dance. Ruhi says time out. They all look at her.

Ruhi thinks of Rohit. Manisha and Armaan suggest the theme. Manoj says no to Manisha and Kiara says Armaan’s idea is boring. He says I give perfect ideas. Ruhi says you convince everyone with your bad ideas. Armaan asks her not to pick up a fight unnecessarily. She says I have a big reason to fight and leaves. Abhira looks confused.

Vikas and Manish see Manav treating a schoolgirl. Vikas says no one can come between Manav and his patient and they wait for him to finish. Manav talks to the girl. He gives her a chocolate. She thanks and goes. He sees Vikas. He hugs and greets them. Vikas introduces him to Manish.

Abhira comes to Ruhi and asks her to eat a candy, her mood will get better. She says you are sensible, don’t get angry and invite wrinkles, I don’t know why you both fought. Ruhi asks don’t you know? Abhira says she has no clue and asks her to tell the truth. Ruhi says everything happened in front of her and she is still asking this question. She says I will tell the truth, listen. Armaan overhears the conversation and drops a utensil to stop Ruhi.

Armaan looks at Ruhi. Abhira says they were talking to solve Arman and Ruhi’s issue. Armaan says Ruhi was venting out her anger on Abhira. Ruhi leaves angrily. Abhira offers Armaan water. She says something major happened between them. Armaan coughs.

Abhira advises Armaan to keep aside his ego and apologise to Ruhi as she knows how important Ruhi’s friendship is for Armaan. He says he doesn’t want to talk about it.

Dev and Charu enter his cabins while talking. He says he is happy that Charu finally convinced her family and says he is proud of her. Charu gets shocked. They see Sanjay sitting in Dev’s chair resting his leg on the table.

Dev greets Sanjay and asks him why he has come. He replies he is here to take his daughter and order him to release her from her duty immediately. Dev says that he is the boss here and he will decide whom to hire and whom to fire. He adds that Charu is an asset to the company and he wouldn’t let her go. Sanjay warns him and says he shouldn’t have brought their rivalry here. He leaves saying he will make both of them pay for this.

Vidya says Armaan and Abhira haven’t arrived yet. The siblings say in a chorus that they are late, as always. Vidya scolds them and sees Armaan and Abhira coming down the stairs. Manisha says they have come. Aryan clicks Armaan and Abhira’s pic for the website. Ruhi sees Abhira holding Armaan’s arm. Armaan’s gaze falls upon Ruhi and his expression changes. Abhira notices this.

Armaan wonders why Krish called him here. On the other hand, Ruhi wonders why Kiara called her there. They collide and say sorry to each other. Abhira appears and says that they both said sorry. They defend themselves. Ruhi says she was ready to come to a middle ground. Abhira gets happy hearing this and makes Armaan say sorry to Ruhi.

They both tell each other that they still think what they said the other day is the best decision. They leave. Dadi tells to Abhira that this puppet dance was her idea, and the artist cancelled it. Abhira asks what.

She sees Dadi and smiles. Dadi says no, remove that idea, no way. Abhira says come with me once, and I will explain to you. She announces the performance. Dadi and Abhira dance on Pallo Latke. Manisha says Abhira made Mummysa dance, she can do anything. Ruhi recalls Abhira’s words when she asked Arman if they would fall for each other.

Armaan and everyone smile and clap for them. Vidya praises Kaveri. Manisha says she is the best. Abhira whistles. Dadi says I did that for the fundraiser. Abhira says you did it well, other puppets also got the energy, do you want to see. Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi dance.

Everyone dances with them. Armaan holds Ruhi’s hand. Abhira says to Dadi you are so talented, we did it. Dadi says it's okay, don’t get too excited. Abhira sees Armaan holding Ruhi’s hand. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

