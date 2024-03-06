Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1218: The Episode starts with Ruhi, Abhira, Vidya, Armaan and everyone coming to the hall and getting shocked seeing Rohit’s pic. They all see Dadi. Manish, Suwarna and Surekha come with folded hands. They also see the framed picture kept on the table with incense sticks and flowers.

Vidya is shocked. She asks Dadi about Rohit’s pic and what she is up to. Dadi says that they have to decorate memories of the deceased in pictures. Vidya says no. Dadi says I have kept Rohit alive in my hope, now this hope has to die. Vidya and Ruhi cry.

Vidya says no, you can’t do this. Dadi says we have to let this hope go, then we will have a place for new hope and dreams in our eyes. Vidya says no. Dadi takes a garland in her hands. Vidya says no. She asks Madhav and Armaan to say something. Abhira holds Ruhi as she cries. Vidya says no Maasa, Rohit will come back. Dadi says we have no right to push Ruhi into the darkness of loneliness, think about her. Vidya says no, my Rohit will come back.

Abhira cries. Dadi cries and puts the garland over Rohit’s pic. Armaan and everyone cry. Ruhi recalls Rohit on the first day of her at Poddar's house. Dadi opens a box and says it's time to make a new start. She signs Ruhi to come. Manish sees Ruhi and recalls Aarohi and Akshara. Dadi wipes Ruhi’s sindoor. Ruhi and everyone cry.

Advertisement

Dadi says to Ruhi, I was adamant that Rohit would come back, you are such a sweetheart to obey me, and keep my hope alive, but not anymore. She says I can’t do this, you remove the mangal sutra. She signs Abhira. Abhira takes a red dupatta from the box and makes Ruhi wear it. Dadi says forgive me, fate has done wrong with you, and I also did wrong, today I return you the right to get the colours of happiness and love, I want you to move on, and get married again.

Armaan is shocked. Manish and Abhira smile. Ruhi cries. Abhira thinks Dadi made a good decision for Ruhi. Manish says Kaveri ji, I don’t know what to say. Dadi says just tell me you have forgiven me, I promised you, I will keep Ruhi as my daughter, but I got a little late.

Manish says don’t say that, we know what you are going through. She asks if there is any nice guy in their sight. Suwarna says yes, Vikas’ grandson Manav. Surekha says you met Vikas, his family is good, and we like the guy. Dadi smiles. Manish says we didn’t tell you, thinking how you would feel. Dadi says thanks for giving me so much respect, I'm lucky to meet people like you, I'm sorry. Manish says we are not upset with you.

Dadi says Ruhi and you talk, I want her happiness. Armaan sees Ruhi and cries. Dadi says I just have one condition, Ruhi will get married from this house. Manish says it's your right, tell me when you are ready to meet Manav.

Dadi says Ruhi, tell me when do you want to meet him? Ruhi runs crying. Abhira says I will talk to her. Armaan stops her and says I will talk to her. Suwarna thinks this time they have to stay apart, then only Ruhi can stay happy. Armaan runs after Ruhi. He holds the dupatta. She goes inside the room and shuts the door. She rants to him. He says he will fix everything. Ruhi says it’s because of Armaan that she is in this position. She asks what will he do?

Abhira shouts Parnanu and stops Manish. Surekha says you scared him, he recently had a heart attack, are you mad? Abhira says sorry, I got sweets, we saw Dadi’s sweet avatar today and finally got some good news for Ruhi. Manish eats the sweets and feeds her also. She asks Surekha and Swarna to take sweets. She jokes. Manish says she is happy for Ruhi, take the sweets. They eat.

Advertisement

Abhira says I'm very happy for Ruhi, but I must tell you something, you are hurrying for Ruhi’s marriage, I know she doesn’t want to do a job, she used to assist you in work, she can chill with friends, she didn’t get a chance to enjoy her life, this sasural to sasural transfer is too early. Surekha says you don’t need to tell us what’s good for her, we aren’t Ruhi’s enemies. Manish says I'm with Suwarna in this matter, Ruhi has to get married.

Armaan says don’t panic Ruhi, it's just a discussion. She says I got married to Rohit in 2 days, you married Abhira in a blink. He cries. He leaves the dupatta. She pulls the dupatta inside and cries holding it. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, March 5: Armaan slaps a man as he comments on Ruhi