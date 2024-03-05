Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Episode 1217: The episode starts with Abhira leaving as she sees Ruhi and Armaam holding hands. A man comes and says to Abhira that she has made good arrangements. Armaan sees Abhira and comes to her. He says that she made Dadisa dance, if she knows magic as she seems capable of everything.

Ruhi looks at them. Abhira says maybe she is a fairy. Armaan says she can’t be a fairy. She says if he means that she is a Chudail. Armaan says no and Abhira says she will show him and chase him. They run around. Kajal and everyone laugh.

Kajal says situation made Armaan grow up soon, but now he is living his childhood with Abhira, they are running like kids, and he is so happy. Dadi smiles. Manisha says they should be protected from evil eyes. The family see them with a smile on their face. Ruhi overhears the conversation and gets upset.

Manish says that he won’t make Ruhi and Manav meet as Kaveri ji was stern about her decision. Suwarna says Ruhi’s life is getting ruined, think about her instead of Kaveri ji. Manish says Ruhi should think of her happiness, they can’t force her to come here and make every decision for her happiness. She says I will do anything for her happiness. They argue.

Vikas comes and says sorry. He says he was only thinking about settling up Manav, he didn’t think about the problem it would create in this family. He suggests not talking about Manav and Ruhi. Manish asks him not to feel sorry.

Abhira says unbelievable, who can donate a computer to the fundraiser. She decides to take it to the scrap seller. The cousins gang and ask if she is including them as well. Abhira says nothing, don’t shout, we will hide it. Ruhi gets excited. Armaan says you are sensible and sorted, Ruhi, don’t be like Abhira. She says I used to do this with Abhir in childhood, I mean I want to do this with Abhira. She thinks about Abhir.

Abhira says good and calls Ruhi a friend. Armaan says Dadi will see us. Abhira says follow my plan, take the monitor, we will take the CPU. They try to leave. A man sees Ruhi and says she doesn’t have any sorrow that her husband left, she is decked up, and she is dancing, such girls have spoiled the generation’s name. Armaan slaps him. Everyone looks on.

Abhira says he said the truth, why did you slap him? Everyone gets surprised. She goes to the man, holds his collar and says, you should kick him. The lady says leave my son. Abhira argues with the lady. The man says she applied sindoor and got decked up like a newlywed. Abhira says how thoughts like his scar our society and people are afraid of such people who always interfere in others' matter. She asks him to say sorry to Ruhi. He says sorry.

Charu says so sorry Sir, I didn’t know dad would come here. Dev says this is not school, but his office. She cries. He gets up from his seat and sits in front of Charu. He smiles and says you know your dad came and even my mum came here. He wipes Charu's tears and says she warned the staff not to give me coffee because I don’t sleep at night, I had to steal coffee from others’ cups and drink, isn’t it funny? She laughs. He says just keep laughing, I don’t like to see tears in your eyes, it's time for my meeting, you complete this file. He goes. Charu smiles.

Ruhi says to everyone to stop pitying her. Abhira hugs her. She plays a song and they all dance surrounding her. Ruhi runs to her room. She sits crying and sees Rohit’s pic. Abhira comes. Ruhi says I want to sleep, it's late. Abhira holds her. Armaan looks on.

Madhav and Vidya argue about Ruhi. Vidya says they are all waiting for Rohhit and it's hard for them too. Manav says she is being selfish and not thinking about Ruhi's happiness. Manisha asks the children to go inside.

Abhira gives Ruhi her shoulder to rest her head and she sings a song. Armaan cries. Ruhi sleeps. Vidya says she has been waiting all her life for her husband. She gets into an argument with Madhav. Madhav says you never valued me, think of Ruhi, not yourself, you have become so selfish. Dadi says shut up.

Armaan and Abhira make Ruhi sleep on the bed. Abhira says to Armaan that she knows he is hurt and it's equally difficult fo him as it's about Rohit. Dadi thinks of everyone’s words and drinks some water. She sees the family pic and cries.

Abhira pacifies Armaan. She plays the childhood videos. Armaan sees Rohit. Abhira asks will you not think of Rohit if you feel like crying, cry, so that you get a smile when someone mentions Rohit’s name. Armaan cries. He tells her about the old times. Abhira cries. He sleeps on her shoulder. She holds him. The episode ends here.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode was watched on Hotstar.

