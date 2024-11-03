Zard Patton Ka Bunn: Sajal Ali reflects on her journey as show wraps up; Hamza Sohail calls her 'true titan of artistry'

Zard Patton Ka Bunn wrapped up a few days ago, and it is no less than a gem. A joint venture of the Kashf Foundation and Momina Duraid Productions, the Pakistani drama addressed numerous social issues, including education and drug abuse. On the completion of the show, leading stars Hamza Sohail and Sajal Ali reflected on their journey and shared words of gratefulness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sajal shared a string of pictures and clips from the shooting diaries of Zard Patton Ka Bunn. She also shared a frame with her co-actor Hamza Sohail. The Pakistani actress also posted a few BTS clips, showcasing how much effort and finesse has been put into every scene.

In the caption, Sajal wrote, "With Zard Patton ka bunn coming to an end, I feel deeply grateful to have been part of a project that dared to highlight the unspoken struggles and hopes of so many in our society. At the heart of this journey was Meenu’s story, a young woman’s fight for education, respect and a voice in a world that often silences them. But she couldn’t have done it alone."

The actress also expressed hope that everyone must have the freedom and support to follow their dreams. She thanked the makers and the show's writers. Lastly, Sajal added, "It’s been an honor to bring Meenu’s journey to life."

Further, Hamza Sohail, who played the role of Dr Naufil in Zard Patton Ka Bunn, shared candid pictures with Sajal Ali and other co-actors. Bidding farewell to the show and his character, the Fairy Tale actor wrote, "I’m filled with gratitude, reflection, and a sense of accomplishment that’s hard to put into words."

Praising the Mom actress, he added, "The gold standard of acting. A true titan of artistry. A force to be reckoned with! Working alongside an artist of her caliber, who has mastered her craft to a level of precision that is simply unparalleled, was nothing short of an education."

For the unversed, Zard Patton Ka Bunn is written and directed by the talented duo of Mustafa Afridi and Saife Hasan. Besides Hamza and Sajal, it stars Samiya Mumtaz, Rehan Sheikh, Ali Tahir, Saad Azhar, Adnan Shah Tipu, Syed Tanveer Hussain, Laraib Malik, and many others.

