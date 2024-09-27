Humsafar actress Mahira Khan REVEALS what she learned from Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan and it proves superstar is intellectual person

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan is the epitome of elegance and has never left an opportunity to wow fans with her acting prowess. She recently had an interesting interaction session with her fans on X (formerly Twitter). From answering queries about her favorite actresses to upcoming projects, Mahira had a fun time. However, what caught our attention was her reply to someone who asked the actress about what she had learned from Shah Rukh Khan on the Raees sets.

A user wrote, "What all learnings did you receive from SRK while working on Raees? #askmahira." To which the Humsafar actress wrote, "‘Give happiness a chance, baby’ :)"

Take a look at the tweet here:

In one of her earlier interviews, Mahira Khan went candid about her first meeting with Raees co-star Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "The first time I met him. I just went to him, and I said, 'Hello,' and he said, 'as-salamu alaykum.' How could I not say as-salamu alaykum? That's my thing. I am from Pakistan." She called him a 'giving actor' and explained that he not only takes his own role in the movie seriously but also shows genuine concern for every single person visible in the frame.

The Sadqay Tumhare actress remembered that her mother initially didn't believe her when she mentioned working on a film with Shah Rukh Khan. However, when her mother learned about it, she asked her not to do anything bad.

For the unversed, Mahira Khan is currently in the headlines as her film, The Legend of Maula Jatt, is scheduled for release in India on October 2, 2024. However, such a decision has been facing resistance from political parties in India. The movie also stars Fawad Khan, who is known for shows like Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, and Dastaan, among others. A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was implemented after the Uri terror attack, which took place in 2016.

