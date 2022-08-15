Independence Day 2022 EXCLUSIVE: Amruta Khanvilkar, Siddharth Nigam and more explain the meaning of freedom

Today is a very important and special day for our country as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence. India celebrates Independence Day every 15th of August to commemorate the liberation of the nation and to honour the fighters who fought against the British Empire for freedom. On August 15, 1947, India got sovereignty from the confinement of the British colonial power. The nation celebrates this year every year with great pride and joy. This year as we celebrate the 75th year of Independence, let's take a look at our celebs as they share the true meaning of freedom and what it means to them.

Amruta Khanvilkar, who is all set to participate in the popular dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 pays her tribute to the freedom fighters and shares her idea of freedom. She says, "I think Independence Day is something that every Indian kind of celebrates every day, and all thanks to all those Jawans and soldiers who protect the borders and thanks to all those great Indian fighters because of whom we celebrated this day many years ago. I think that is something and I mean the way she has sung it, it just pierces through your heart and makes you feel proud to be an Indian. Freedom for me means the freedom to express myself freely, fearlessly, to have empathy towards myself and toward others, and to be kind and respectful of self-respect towards these things means freedom to me."

Actor Siddharth Nigam says, "On this day we got our freedom and we were given the right to live on our rights, so this is the day that no one can forget and we are all very proud and proud to be Indian, so let`s celebrate this day as much as we want. I always celebrate Independence Day with my family, and this time I would like to request everyone to put a tricolor in their house. All of us should follow this initiative and should remember the people because of whom we are independent today. There is no one favorite freedom fighter for me because we can breathe freely in our country because of all our freedom fighters. For me, freedom is living freely with your rights and doing two right things for yourself independently, and it has been 75 years since our country got freedom. We consider this a gift, and for me, this is the freedom to live freely."

Rashami Desai shares the true meaning of freedom for her and shares, "I feel so much at peace to be a part of this free India. Just imagine two years ago in Covid times we all had to stay indoors, movements were restricted and we got a very little taste of what restrictions mean. Imagine those people who lived through the freedom struggle and fought for it, just like we fought for freedom from the pandemic. Just a thought about this makes me value my life so much more today."

She further adds, "We often taken our freedom for granted. We take little liberties in life, ignore small things, because we have gotten it very easy. But we really need to start valuing these little blessings we have. The pandemic was an eye opener for us, to witness a time when there was a possibility of not getting food after a certain period, , and most importantly our survival. Being through that we need to make this freedom worthwhile. This independence day, I request everyone to be empathetic and responsible towards your lives and this country."

Aishwarya Khare, who plays the role of Lakshmi in Bhagya Lakshmi shares, “Independence Day is a reminder that the freedom we have today is because of the sacrifices involved in it, and it gives me a lot of pride to be an Indian. Independence Day always brings back memories of my school days when we used to stand in respect, saluting our national flag along with many cultural activities that we participated in. Independence to me means equality in everything where each and every human irrespective of their gender, caste, or colour can exercise their right without feeling vulnerable by society. I wish everyone a very happy Independence Day.”

Here's wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day!

Also Read: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Amruta Khanvilkar: Madhuri Dixit as judge is most attractive thing for me; EXCLUSIVE