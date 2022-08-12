Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10's Amruta Khanvilkar: Madhuri Dixit as judge is most attractive thing for me; EXCLUSIVE

Amruta Khanvilkar is a renowned name in the entertainment industry, who has delved into the big screens, small screens, and the web space too. Her performance 'Chandra' became a national craze, and she is all geared up to showcase her talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. The actress' promo with Madhuri Dixit was released and soon became a sensation on social media. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Amruta Khanvilkar shared her feelings about doing this show. Read on:

On participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10

Amruta Khanvilkar said that Madhuri Dixit is the driving force for her to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. She said, "Madhuri Dixit on the judge's panel has been the most attractive thing for me on the show. Today, I'm at such a place in my career where I've done a film called Chandramukhi and for me, the OG (original) Chandramukhi is Madhuri Dixit, and to be performing in front of her is like my dance journey right from my childhood is coming back to a circle. From dancing on Madhuri Dixit's songs to literally performing for the promo with her, I'm really looking forward to this journey. With Jhalak, I'm going to make the most of whatever teachings I'll get just by observing her, talking to her, and sometimes even by seeing her dance. I'm really looking forward to that. I love to dance, it comes very naturally to me and I haven't taken any kind of training or anything like I'm not a classical dancer. So, for me, it's going to be a whole new level of dance."

On the responses being received for the promo

"The promo is out and the promo where me and Madhuri ma'am are grooving to the Jhalak's track with a lot of lavani beats, the fans have gone crazy. They have started fan clubs already and are rooting for me. The kind of love and respect I'm getting from the fans right now is amazing and people are saying two 'Chandramukhis' together and stuff like that. My family was so happy, it was Raksha Bandhan yesterday and my brothers got the best gift ever. I think I've to say thanks to Colors because this kind of conception really put me on a pedestal and people are expecting a lot more from me," said the Raazi actress.

Amruta Khanvilkar's Chandra performance has set a benchmark for herself. When Pinkvilla asked if the contenders should pull up their shocks, she said, "I'm so glad when people say that Chandra performance and Chandra song can never be forgotten and I think that is what we all worked for. Chandra today is a national craze but I'm equally terrified and excited to be on the show because the other contestants are also very good contenders. I don't know anybody's weaknesses, or strengths as of now because we haven't started shooting but as far as Jhalak's standards go, all the contestants are going to be fabulous. So, I've also pulled up my socks and I hope they've also."

Amruta Khanvilkar on doing reality shows

"Nach Baliye is a show where I and Himanshu (Malhotra) won together. Khatron Ke Khiladi I purely did it for the adrenaline rush that I love and what I really look forward to is bonding with Madhuri ma'am, choreographers, with all these stars from different aspects like there is a chef than there is Rubina. I've worked with Rubina and I had gone to one of her serial and performed and that is how I know Rubina. Then of course I know Gashmeer (Mahajani) he is from the Marathi Industry and is more like a brother to me. So, my whole purpose for doing the show is that I'm going to have fun and learn dance performances. With Karan (Johar) sir I've worked in Raazi, Nora (Fatehi) was a part of Satyamev Jayate. So, I would say it is safe yet exciting grounds," concluded the 37-year-old.

