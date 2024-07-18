Anupamaa Episode Update, July 18: Pakhi celebrates her birthday; shows off her solitaire ring to friends

The episode begins with Dimpy deliberating on what to wear for Pakhi's birthday party. Titu tells her to pick anything, but Dimpy insists on looking her best for the event. He advises her to shop less. Dimpy argues she can't wear the same clothes twice since her photos will be taken and go viral, mentioning her 1 million followers.

Titu points out that those followers were bought by their father. Dimpy defends herself, saying many celebrities do the same. When Titu shifts the topic to her shopping habits, Dimpy responds that she uses her son's money, not his, and questions what was wrong in asking for Samar's share, as he is also their father's son.

Titu confronts Dimpy about parenting and priorities

Titu asserts that Ansh is his son now and informs Dimpy that Ansh's teacher reported he failed three subjects. Dimpy suggests changing his tutor. Titu asks her to teach Ansh, emphasizing that their son needs parental attention. Dimpy refuses, saying she's too busy and their father will handle it. She then insists she'll decide on her clothes and leave. Titu reflects that Dimpy has changed, not due to his love, but because of money, and she is no longer the Dimpy he once loved.

Kinjal Urges Baa to Reconcile with Babu Ji

Kinjal approaches Baa, placing a rose in her hair bun, and encourages her to keep smiling. She inquires if Babu ji gave her the rose. Baa becomes emotional, explaining that they have grown apart like the two sides of a sea—they can see each other but can't be together. She mentions that in their old age, they should be together, but they are separated.

Kinjal empathizes, saying she understands how it feels to be apart from a husband and assures her that Babu ji and Baa will reunite soon. Baa, however, is doubtful, blaming Anupama for the separation, thinking she is seeking revenge. Kinjal explains that Babu ji is upset with Papa for signing the house papers, as the house meant everything to him.

Baa insists she's thinking about her children's happiness. Kinjal challenges this, saying they are not happy and warns that Baa and Babu ji won't see each other once they move to the penthouse. Baa asks why Babu ji stays there. Kinjal explains it's because of the happiness, peace, and family atmosphere, despite financial constraints. She urges Baa to take a step towards reconciling with Babu ji.

Anupama's birthday preparations stir family antics

Anupama makes laddoos for Pakhi with Babu ji and Sagar. Babu ji reminisces about celebrating Pakhi's childhood birthdays. Sagar mentions that Anupama's son has invited many guests. Anupama jokes that they'll watch the party through binoculars. Baa brings out a cake, but the party planner asks her to keep it inside, saying it's not presentable compared to the three-tiered cake they've bought.

Bala tries to help Indra and accidentally gets paint on his forehead, prompting a joke from Babu ji. The kids come out, and Sagar offers them laddoos. Toshu tells the kids not to eat them, but Kinjal encourages them to. The kids eat the laddoos. Toshu notices Rajpal arriving and calls the kids over. Rajpal asks Anupama why they are sitting outside. Anupama explains that Nandini and her daughter are coming. Rajpal asks to see the accounts, as Hardik wants him to check them. Anupama assures him that everything is ready.

Toshu and Kinjal clash over family roles

Toshu gets dressed and confronts Kinjal, questioning why she's dressed like a servant and urging her to prepare for the party. They argue, with Toshu questioning why she wants to act like a servant instead of being like Anupama.

Kinjal defends herself, saying she can't leave the children with servant care and explaining she chose to leave her family's luxurious life to have a real family. She emphasizes she doesn't want a penthouse, just a close-knit family. Toshu suggests she leave if she's unhappy, but Kinjal points out he'd be lonely without her.

Pakhi flaunts her solitaire ring that she received from her father

Pakhi proudly displays the solitaire ring gifted by her father to her friends. Toshu introduces someone who presents her with a gift for her birthday. Dimpy laments having only 200 likes despite her million followers, which Toshu dismisses as fake. He tries unsuccessfully to control Ansh and the other kids, who run off to Vanraj when called.

Vanraj remarks on Toshu's lack of control over his wife and son, leaving Titu disheartened. Kinjal tells Baa that Anupama has happiness while they have money. Anupama warmly welcomes Nandita and her daughter.

Vanraj invites Pakhi to make a wish and cut the cake, which she does, sharing it with Vanraj, Toshu, and Dimpy, while Kinjal and Baa are left out. Kinjal urges Baa to consider how Anupama and Babu ji might be feeling. Nandita asks Anupama to name her daughter in gratitude for saving her and giving her a family. Anupama names the little girl Asha. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: The episode was watched on Hotsta

