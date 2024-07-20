Anupamaa Episode Update, July 20: Anupama faces financial difficulties; hopefes of getting temple order

The episode begins with Baa complaining that Babu ji always supports Anupama, hurting her feelings. She tells him that if Anupama is his daughter, she is his wife and feels isolated and unnoticed, expressing that she gets hurt every day. Meanwhile, Bala stands on the balcony, recalling Sagar’s words that a wish made upon a falling star will come true.

He wonders what he would say if someone saw him there. Indra approaches her son and inquires about his wife and children. She asks him to have his wife make a video call so she can talk to the kids, as she misses them dearly. Her son responds that he is at the office.

She apologizes, realizing she didn't consider the time difference in London. Her son abruptly ends the call, leaving her saddened. Bala overhears and she asks if he heard her, calling him Anna.

He tells her not to call him that as he dislikes it. He encourages her to share her troubles with him or others in the Ashram, then shares his own story about a nephew he raised, sacrificing marriage and dedicating his life to the boy, only to be thrown out by him. Bala says his nephew recently called demanding property, but he decided to donate everything to the temple instead.

Vanraj plans secret investment; Anupama notices Anuj

Vanraj talks to someone, instructing them not to disclose the final amount to his family. He thinks about how much he loves Toshu and Pakhi, but worries that if they learn about the money, they will squander it. He decides to invest the money to secure his family's future.

Anupama tells Coffee, the dog, not to disturb Kaveri, the calf. She throws a ball for Coffee to fetch, and it lands near Anuj. Coffee retrieves the ball as Anuj watches. Some sadhus arrive and invite Anuj to the temple. Anupama notices him from behind. Rajpal calls Anupama, and she leaves.

Vanraj questions school miss; Titu critiques Dimpy’s handling of fame

Kinjal is cleaning the dining table when Titu offers to help, acknowledging her hard work. Kinjal compares him to Samar. Dimpy arrives and suggests that servants will handle the work, but Kinjal insists she will do it herself.

Kinjal also mentions that the children missed school because Dimpy couldn't wake up. Vanraj arrives and questions why Titu didn’t send the kids to school and why he’s not helping Kinjal. Kinjal explains that Titu had a dance class but was assisting her.

Dimpy shows Vanraj the likes she received on her reel, which pleases him. Titu tells Kinjal that he manages fame and popularity well, unlike Dimpy, who changed when she saw money.

Rajpal demands tax payment; Anupama seeks temple order for help

Rajpal reprimands everyone for making laddoos while failing to pay the property tax. He asserts that Hardik won’t cover the cost and insists they must pay it themselves or leave the Ashram. He mocks Sagar and demands payment. Nandita expresses concern about where she and the baby will go.

Anupama intervenes, urging them not to spread negativity and encouraging them with claps. As everyone leaves, Sagar notices Anupama’s stress and reassures her not to worry. Anupama mentions that getting a temple order could help, and when Sagar questions how, she confidently says she will manage it, believing that Kanha ji holds the key to overcoming their troubles.

Sagar faces Pakhi's wrath; Kinjal apologizes and defends him

Kinjal asks the kids to stop running, and Sagar greets her, explaining that he’s working as an electrician and plumber today. While fixing something on the wall, he hands over the project materials for the kids that Kinjal requested and offers to help with any other tasks.

He compliments Kinjal for managing the chaos. Kinjal then inquires about his love life, and Sagar mentions he is focusing on his career. Pakhi arrives, and when a pot accidentally falls near her foot, she scolds Sagar, accusing him of ruining her dress, though nothing happened to it.

She tells him not to be around when she goes out, calling him poor and inauspicious. Kinjal stands up for Sagar, and Pakhi goes inside. Kinjal apologizes to Sagar, who remarks that a girl who disrespects her mother won’t show respect to others.

Temple visitors inquire about Anuj; Anupamap Prepares bhog

A couple visits the temple, and the man recounts how his grandfather dreamed of Kanha ji and built the temple. He inquires about Anuj, and the sadhus explain that they found him outside the Ashram, noting that he doesn’t speak or eat if food is placed in front of him; otherwise, he remains hungry. Anupama prepares the bhog, while Indra calls Anu, and Anuj overhears her. The episode ends here.

