TMKOC Episode Update, July 19:Mahila Mandal mesmerizes their husbands with new hair looks

The episode begins with Chalu Pandey receiving a call informing him about a veiled woman who has been stealing mobile phones in the area. Just as he starts planning the investigation with his constable, a veiled woman enters the police station. The constable quickly points her out to Chalu Pandey, suggesting that she could be the thief they are looking for because she matches the description.

Without wasting any time, Chalu Pandey instructs a female constable to apprehend the woman, setting the stage for a potentially significant development in the case.

Chalu Pandey smitten by Basundi’s new hairstyle

As Chalu Pandey attempted to interrogate the veiled woman, he recognized her voice. The woman revealed that not only her voice but she herself was familiar to Chalu Pandey. He ordered the female constable to release her, and she removed her veil.

The woman turned out to be Basundi. Chalu Pandey was both shocked and mesmerized by her new look and beauty. Basundi asked him to compliment her new hairstyle, and Chalu Pandey took her aside and recited a shayari for her.

Pandey ji then inquired whether the kitty party had been held at a hair salon or in Gokuldham Society. Basundi explained how Sonu had surprised all the ladies of the society with a special treat.

Chalu Pandey expressed his wish to take Basundi out for lunch, but just then, he received a call from the Commissioner. As it was Chalu Pandey’s duty time, Basundi had to leave.

Mahila Mandal flaunts their makeover; Their husbands are smitten by their beauty

Back in Gokuldham Society, Anjali showed her new hairstyle to Taarak as he returned from the office. Taarak, completely charmed by her new look, recited a shayari praising her beauty. Meanwhile, Babita revealed her hair makeover to Iyer, who was utterly smitten and was left speechless.

When Babita snapped her fingers to bring him back to reality, he praised her, saying she looked gorgeous and that it reminded him of his college days when he used to be speechless at the sight of her.

Simultaneously, Komal showed her fresh look to Hathi, who complimented her by comparing her to samosa, gulab jamun, and jalebi. Hathi remarked that just as he loves these snacks and sweets, he loves Komal's new look just as much.

Madhavi is stressed out wondering the reaction of Bhide on her new hairstyle

Roshan showed her new look to Sodhi, who was immediately captivated by her beauty and began taking pictures. At that moment, Roshan expressed her concern about Madhavi and how Bhide might react to her new hairstyle.

Madhavi confided in Sonu, expressing her anxiety about Bhide’s potential reaction, and asked if she could revert to her previous hairstyle. Sonu reassured Madhavi, saying, "Baba will like it, and I will speak to him if he doesn’t." Despite the reassurance, Madhavi remained nervous and admitted that she was very scared of Bhide’s reaction. The episode concluded with Madhavi’s anxiety unresolved.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Sony LIV

