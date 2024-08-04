Anupamaa Written Episode Update, Aug 3: Anuj holds Anupama responsible for Adhya's death

In today's episode, Anupama apologizes to Barkha and Ankush for dropping by unannounced. Ankush talks about their upcoming party, and Barkha questions Anupama for not informing them ahead of time. Anupama explains that their phones were off and inquires about Anuj. Barkha and Ankush ask Anupama to wait until they return.

In the upcoming scene, Anupama encounters Mehta and discovers that Anuj has transferred control of his Kapadia Empire to Barkha and Ankush. Stunned by this revelation, Anupama questions Mehta about the scope of the business Anuj has relinquished. Mehta reveals that Anuj has given them full authority over everything, leaving Anupama taken aback.

Anupama asks Barkha and Ankush about Anuj and Adhya. Barkha reveals Anuj’s accident, and Ankush says Adhya is missing. Barkha then sorrowfully reveals that Adhya was found dead. Anupama, shocked and suspicious, questions their honesty. They claim Anuj handed over his business, now missing. When Anupama asks if they've reported it to the police, Barkha lies. Determined, Anupama resolves to uncover the truth.

In the following scene, Bala tends to Anuj. When Bala receives a call, he uses Anuj’s shawl to cover him. Later, Anuj sees Adhya playing with a little girl and hears her calling out to him. He approaches and hugs her, only to realize it is a figment of his imagination and he has mistaken another girl for Adhya. Subsequently, Vanraj arrives, takes the girl from Anuj, and punches him. Anupama rushes to help Anuj.

Later, Leela mocks Anupama, stating that if they want to stay with Anuj in Asha Bhawan, they must take care of him to avoid causing problems for the Shah family. Anuj then becomes emotional, talks about Adhya, and unexpectedly blames Anupama for leaving him because of Adhya. This sudden accusation shocks both Anupama and the audience. The episode ends here.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar

