5 Hindi TV shows that made us cry: Shivangi Joshi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Jennifer Winget’s Bepannah

What makes some TV shows tug at our heartstrings? From emotional family dramas to heart-touching love, and loss, some Hindi TV shows leave the audience in tears.

In the Hindi TV industry amidst all the horror, comedic, and thriller shows some TV serials touch our hearts and bring us to tears. These emotional TV shows go beyond melodrama and entertainment, connecting with the audience on personal, and emotional levels. The TV shows make us relate to the character's journey, and emotions, making us laugh, cry, and be angry.

With their captivating storylines and emotional scenes, these TV shows keep us hooked till their last episodes and always live in our hearts.

5 Hindi TV shows that made us cry

Let’s explore some of the most heart-wrenching Hindi TV shows that will connect with your soul and bring you to tears.

1. Kasam- Tere Pyaar Ki

Kasam - Tere Pyaar Ki, the Colors TV show that aired in 2016, starred Sharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar in lead roles, with Amit Tandon and Zuber K. Khan in supporting roles.

The story follows the journey of two lovers, Tanusree (Tanu) and Rishi. Childhood best friends Tanu and Rishi were separated when Rishi moved to America with his parents, who promised to reunite them. In the show, Tanu dies saving Rishi and is reborn as Tanuja, and later, both Tanu and Rishi die and are reborn as Ranbir and Kritika. The couple is destined to be separated and reunited in each of their lives.

The couple's undying love for each other across lifetimes takes the audience on a rollercoaster of happiness and sadness.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

One of the longest-running shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), is known for its iconic leads such as Akshara-Naitik, played by Hina Khan and Karan Mehra; Naira-Kartik, portrayed by Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan; Akshara-Abhimanyu, played by Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda; and Abhira-Arman, portrayed by Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit.

The show is now in its fourth generation and keeps the audience interested with its emotional storylines. With the leads' rollercoaster journeys in each generation, this show has everything from tragic deaths to family problems that bring viewers to tears.

3. Bepannah

The show Bepannah, starring Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopda, aired on Colors TV in 2018.

The story revolves around Aditya Hooda and Zoya Siddiqui, who cross paths when their spouses betray them. The show begins with Zoya’s husband and Aditya’s wife being found together in a road accident, leaving Zoya in denial and Aditya in anger. Later, the duo bond over their shared trauma and fall in love with each other.

4. Anupamaa

The show Anupamaa revolves around Anupamaa, Vanraj, and Anuj, portrayed by Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Gaurav Khanna, respectively. It aired on StarPlus in 2020.

Following the story of Anupamaa, a woman cheated on by her husband Vanraj, the show reflects on themes of independent womanhood, self-worth, ageless love, and children disrespecting their parents. Showcasing the emotional and transformative journey of Anupamaa, the show connected with many women and has always left the audience in tears.

5. Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai

The famous StarPlus show Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai, which aired in 2013, showcases the adorable bond between sisters. Karan Tacker, Krystle D’Souza, Nia Sharma, and Kushal Tandon as leads captivated the audience with their playful and emotional scenes.

The story begins when Jeevika’s marriage is fixed with Viren. Both sisters, Jeevika and Manvi, cry their hearts out as they will have to stay away from each other. At each step, both sisters support each other and overcome all obstacles that come their way. Besides sisterhood, the show also highlights the brotherhood between Viren and Virat, who support each other in difficult times. From Jeevika’s marriage to Manvi’s cancer, the show made the audience shed tears.

In conclusion, these shows are not only for entertainment but also touch the core of our souls and leave us in tears. With their emotional storylines and unforgettable characters, these shows trigger unstoppable emotions. They will always be remarkable for their heart-wrenching plots and emotional experiences that touch us deeply.

So grab your tissues, and watch these Hindi TV shows that take you on an emotional journey.

