Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, Dec 9: Poddars and Goenkas turn against Armaan after truth about Daksh comes out

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 9: Today's episode begins with Abhir giving the baby to Ruhi. Everyone is shocked. Abhira asks him to stop joking as she is Daksh's mother. Abhir says Daksh's mother is Ruhi.

Abhira says she understands Abhir is angry with her and wants to hurt her, but Daksh is her baby, and she knows it. Ruhi takes away Daksh and says she won't let Abhir take away her baby again. Abhira says one cannot be a mother by just saying so; Ruhi refused to feed Daksh, tried to name him 'ashubh,' and didn't try to prevent him from falling.

Ruhi says she felt a connection with Daksh as soon as she saw him, but the Poddars told her the little one is Armaan and Abhira's child, so she harbored hate for him. Kaveri tells Abhira she should not believe Abhir as he is trying to harm Abhira.

Abhir says he is not lying; it's Armaan who is lying. Abhira asks Armaan to keep his hand on Daksh's head and tell the truth. Abhir gets the nurse there, who says Armaan took advantage of Ruhi's coma and took away the baby from her. She thinks to herself that Rohit at least gave her money to remain silent, but Armaan refused that, so she won't take Armaan's name.

Ruhi asks the priest to prepare for the veneration. She and Rohit sit for it. Ruhi says Abhira should stand outside the temple as she is inauspicious for the baby. Rohit asks Ruhi not to be rude. Armaan takes away Abhira as the latter keeps saying she is Daksh's momma.

Abhira faints and everyone rushes to be by her side. Abhir screams at Armaan and doesn't let him touch her. Manish also takes Abhir's side and asks Armaan to stay away from Abhira for hurting her. Abhir carries Abhira, and the Poddars take her away.

Kaveri slaps Armaan. Everyone is shocked. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

