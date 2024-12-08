Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 8: Abhir's unexpected move leaves Abhira SHOCKED and Ruhi confused

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, December 8: Abhir tries to head out of the house. Manish sees him and questions him for going out. Abhir informs Manish that he will not leave the house until he kicks him out. Manish tells him that he will not repeat his mistakes. Abhir asks Manish to open the door. Surekha and Swarna arrive and ask Abhir the reason for stepping out.

Abhir informs them that Ruhi was crying inconsolably and he is not aware of the reason. He tells them that he is going to Poddar's house. However, Swarna and Surekha stop him telling him that the Poddar family will get upset if he reaches their house at midnight. Abhir gets upset at them for worrying about the Poddar family instead of Ruhi.

Manish also stops him. He tells Abhir how he might create more trouble there as he doesn't have a good bond with anyone. As Manish tries to stop Abhir, the latter accidentally hits his head resulting in bleeding. Manish apologizes but Abhir loses his calm. Abhira dreams of playing with Abhir and Ruhi. She then notices that BSP is missing and sees Ruhi playing with BSP and not giving it to her.

Abhira begs Ruhi to give BSP back to her. However, Ruhi doesn't agree and says that BSP is her baby. Ruhi walks away whereas Abhir stops Abhira. Abhira wakes up and sees BSP beside her and feels relieved. As the nurse treats Abhir, Manish, Swarna and Surekha express their concern.

The nurse remembers how Armaan stopped her from coming to Poddar's house but she is now at Goenka's house. The nurse learns that Abhir is Ruhi and Abhira's brother. Abhir mentions that he will come for Daksh's puja next morning. The Poddar family get ready for Daksh's puja. Ruhi leaves the house in anger after seeing the family get ready for Daksh's puja.

Abhira expresses her concern about Ruhi leaving the house. She tells Rohit to follow Ruhi as she angrily leaves. Ruhi breaks down while driving thinking how no one loves her. She decides to end her life. Manish, Swarna and Surekha realize that Abhir has left the house. Abhir and Ruhi bump into each other. Abhira decides to wait for Abhir and Ruhi to start puja for Daksh.

Everyone tries to convince her. However, she decides to wait for Ruhi and Abhira. She shares with Armaan that she thinks something bad is going to happen. Abhira tells Armaan that someone might take BSP away from her. She shares her scary dreams with Armaan. As Abhira and Armaan are about to start the pooja, Abhir arrives.

Sanjay and Kaveri discuss how they don't like Abhir. Abhir calls Ruhi. The family starts questioning Ruhi but she refuses to answer them. Vidya tells Ruhi that she can't be a part of Daksh's ceremony. However, Abhir tells them that Ruhi can be a part of the ritual as she is related to Daksh. Ruhi wants to leave but Abhir stops her. Abhir shows the locket to Abhira that he brought for Daksh.

As Abhir tries to put the locket around Daksh's neck, Abhira insists on helping him. She asks Abhir to hold Daksh. Abhir shows the locket to Abhira which has RR initials. Abhira tells him that he got the wrong initials printed on the locket. Armaan and Rohit get worried. The priest ask Abhir to give Daksh to his mother. Abhir proceeds towards Ruhi.

Abhira gets shocked. Abhir then gives Daksh to Ruhi and leaves everyone shocked. Armaan and Rohit are tensed. The episode ends here.

The episode was watched on Hotstar.

