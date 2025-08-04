5 New Hindi OTT Releases in August 2025: Housefull 5 to Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

August will feature a total of five new releases, including web series, films, and reality shows. Some have already begun streaming, while the rest will start soon. If you’re interested in learning more about OTT releases in August 2025, keep scrolling down.

1. Housefull 5

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Nargis Fakhri, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and more

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: Already Streaming

After the much-talked-about release of the fifth franchise of the Housefull series in theaters, fans were eagerly waiting for its release on OTT. The film is set on a cruise where 5 couples join to celebrate their anniversaries. But their happy moment takes a twisted turn when a murder takes place, and all of them come under the radar.

2. Saare Jahan Se Accha

Cast: Prateik Gandhi, Sunny Hinduja, Sohail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 13

The story is set in the 70s, where 2 RAW agents played by Sunny Hinduja and Prateik Gandhi are on a mission to sabotage the nuclear project to save their country. Directed by Sumit Purohit, the series balances works in extremes, focusing on bombshells and silence at the same time.

3. Salakaar

Cast: Mouni Roy, Naveen Kasturia, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, Purnendu Bhattacharya, Ashwath Bhatt, Sidharth Bhardwaj, and Janhavi Hardas

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 8

This is a geopolitical drama led by Mouni Roy set against the backdrop of 1978 and 2025 and showcases the real meaning of taking care of a nation when the nation does not remain the same. It is a thriller drama which will intrigue you.

4. Kaun Banega Crorepati 17

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan (Host)

Platform: Sony LIV

Release Date: August 11

The iconic quiz game show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most favorite shows of every household that has been on for 17 consecutive seasons. Seeing Big B ask questions in his commanding voice never gets old, and we bet most of you have grown up watching this show.

5. Pati Patni Aur Panga

Cast: Sonali Bendre (Host), Hina Khan-Rocky, Debina-Gurmeet, Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla and others

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 2 (every weekend 9:30 PM)

Seven real-life couples from the world of television, film, and sport take part in a reality game show that makes them compete in fun games.

