71st National Film Awards: Alia Bhatt shows hard work she put behind Dhindora Baaje Re's win, don’t miss Hrithik Roshan's reaction

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani team is on cloud 9 after their big win at the 71st National Awards. The song Dhindora Baaje Re, featuring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and others, won Best Choreography at the prestigious awards. The entire team is overwhelmed with the win, and social media is buzzing with congratulatory messages. Now, the actress has shared a BTS video that showcases what went on behind creating this masterpiece.

Alia Bhatt’s Instagram post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video of her rehearsing for the song. Dressed in a casual white tee that she paired with blue colored joggers, the actress seems to be working very hard to get the steps right. This small clip is proof of the dedication and discipline of everyone towards this song. In fact, the video ends with Bhatt jumping with joy after receiving cash from the choreographer, Vaibhavi Merchant, as a token of appreciation towards her skills.

Sharing this video, Alia wrote, “Reliving these memories and my heart is soooo full today. Dhindhora Baje Re is your brilliance @vaibhavi.merchant. Forever grateful for the unforgettable journey that was #RRKPK, and to every single member of this brilliant team, this win is yours. Big big love to this wholesome happy journey.”

Well, this video had our attention, but the one thing that grabbed our eyeballs was a comment from Hrithik Roshan. The dance maestro took to the comments section and wrote, “Amazing . Well deserved !” with a red heart and fire emoji.

Alia Bhatt’s work front

Alia Bhatt has a couple of exciting films in her kitty. She will be seen in YRF’s Alpha, which is a full-action film. This will be the first time that she will be seen in a high-octane action avatar. She will share the screen space with Sharvari and Bobby Deol. Apart from this, she also has Love & War. In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, she will be seen opposite hubby Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The shooting of the magnum opus has begun already, and the actors have undergone a massive transformation for this role.

