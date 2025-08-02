71st National Film Awards: How to watch 9 Bollywood movies including Jawan, Kathal and more online

The 71st National Film Awards were announced on August 1, and since then, social media has been buzzing with happiness. This is the first time in 33 years that Shah Rukh Khan has won a National Award, and his fans are going crazy. Well, we have already shared the complete winners list, and several films like Jawan, 12th Fail, Kathal, and more have won in several categories.

If you missed out on watching any of these films before, then we have curated a list of the movies and their OTT platforms where you can enjoy them with your family.

National Award-winning films and their OTT platforms where you can watch them:

1. Jawan

Category: Best Actor Male (Shah Rukh Khan)

Platform: Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is available on Netflix, where you can watch the Atlee directorial. Deepika Padukone plays a cameo in the film, and the other cast includes Sanya Malhotra and Vijay Sethupathi.

2. 12th Fail

Category: Best Actor Male (Vikrant Massey)

Platform: JioHotstar

It is a biopic of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, who fights against all odds to crack the much sought-after UPSC exam.

3. Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway

Category: Best Actress Female (Rani Mukerji)

Platform: Netflix

A real-life story of an Indian lady who goes against the Norwegian law to bring her kids back who have been taken by the Norwegian authorities.

4. The Kerala Story

Category: Best Direction

Platform: Zee 5

This is a hard-hitting story of 3 girls who are coaxed into changing their religion and adopting a new name, and then asked to join ISIS by getting imprisoned in Afghanistan.

5. Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery

Category: Best Hindi Feature Film

Platform: Netflix

The story is about a young cop played by Sanya Malhotra, who finds herself in a soup when a case of 2 missing jackfruits comes to her.

6. Animal

Category: Best Music Direction

Platform: Netflix

Animal revolves around a son who comes back to his father’s home to take revenge on the people who have attacked him and are threatening his life.

7. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Category: Best Choreography (Dhindora Baje Re)

Platform: Netflix

The story revolves around a young couple who swap families to impress them to get married.

8. Sam Bahadur

Category: Best Makeup and Best Costume Design

Platform: Zee 5

The movie is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw, who led India in 3 major wars and became the 1st ever Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of India’s 1st field marshal.

9. Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai

Category: Best Dialogue Writing

Platform: Zee 5

It is about the long-drawn legal battle a sessions court lawyer carries out against a godman accused of assaulting a minor girl.

