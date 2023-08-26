Decoding Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Here’s why this Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt film is a HIT

The Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is nearing the end of its run with an India net of Rs 145 crore, which is a decent result for a romantic dramedy in today’s time. The film started slow at the box office with collections of Rs 10.50 crore, however, managed to record a good trend in the metros, holding strong against competition like Gadar 2 and OMG 2 in the third week. The India Gross for this Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt film stands at Rs 172 crore, whereas the domestic share for this film is Rs 67 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani ends its run at Rs 337 crore

The film is a blockbuster in the international markets as it is headed towards a finish at USD 20 Million (INR 165 crore). The film has done fantastic business in the overseas belts, and it is the performance outside India that helped it secure the hit verdict. The overseas business has a lot to do with the genre, Karan Johar’s brand value, and the popularity of the two leads in the international belts. Overseas theatrical share for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is around Rs 66 crore.

With this, the worldwide gross of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands at Rs 337 crore, making it the highest-grossing rom-com in Indian Cinema. On the footfalls front, the film managed to sell around 75 to 80 lakh tickets in India, as the average ticket price was around Rs 230 through the extended theatrical run. It's a much-needed hit for Ranveer Singh, as his last 3 films had not done well and the romantic comedy is a comeback of sorts, rebuilding his momentum to bigger films in the near future. Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar continued with their success streak as far the box office is concerned.

Advertisement

The film’s budget is around Rs 200 crore, with another Rs 20 crore added in for print and publicity, taking the total budget to Rs 220 crore. The producers recovered 64 percent of the total investment from the theatrical business, as the worldwide theatrical share is Rs 133 crore. Another Rs 30 crore came in from the sale of music, whereas the digital and satellite rights were sold for a sum of Rs 80 crore and Rs 45 crore respectively. The overall recovery for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani comes to Rs 288 crore, as against the total cost of Rs 215 crore.

Karan Johar and Co. make Rs 68 crore profit from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

With these dynamics, the producers made a profit of Rs 68 crore on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, leading to an ROI of 30 percent. There were free screenings for schools, colleges and corporate bookings for the film through the opening two weeks, which pushed the total net collections by about 10 percent in India, but eventually, the film showed legs due to positive word of mouth in the urban centers and trended well enough to get the hit verdict and reasonable return of investment. The Overseas numbers are organic and the film is an undisputed Blockbuster in international markets, pushing the verdict of the faster towards the hit tag. The brand of Karan Johar helped them fetch great non-theatrical deals from satellite, digital, and music players, which resulted in a 30 percent ROI.

Eventually, the makers will turn a profit even after very high costs and the overall worldwide verdict will be HIT. The film would have been a super hit at these numbers if it was made at the right budget, but probably the pandemic has resulted in budgets of a lot of films going a little haywire. Here's a look at the economics of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Cost Of Production Rs 200 crore Print and Publicity Rs 20 crore Total Cost (B) Rs 220 crore Worldwide Theatrical Share Rs 133 crore Digital Rights Rs 80 crore Satellite Rights Rs 45 crore Music Rights Rs 30 crore Total Recovery (A) Rs 288 crore Total Profit (A-B) Rs 58 crore ROI 30% Verdict Hit

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on box office collections of Indian Films

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Movie Review: It’s a Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt show