Did Tamannaah Bhatia ever date Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq? Actress breaks silence

Tamannaah Bhatia is among the most popular faces of Indian cinema right now. The actress is working in multiple languages and is no-platform centric as she works in every possible medium- be it big screen or OTT. Tamannaah has also been in the headlines for her relationship rumors with cricketers Virat Kohli and Abdul Razzaq. In a latest interview with The Lallantop, the Aaj Ki Raat actress broke her silence on her dating and marriage speculations.

Did Tamannaah Bhatia ever date Virat Kohli?

Tamannaah Bhatia rubbished all the dating rumors with Virat Kohli and mentioned that she met him only once in life. “I feel so bad because I literally met him for only one day. I have never met Virat after the shoot. Na maine unse baat ki na unse mili hun,” said Tamannaah Bhatia.

For the unversed, a picture of Tamannaah and Virat went viral in the 2010s. Netizens claimed that the two are dating, however, it was just a formal interaction on an advertisement shoot.

Tamannaah Bhatia talks about marriage rumors with Abdul Razzaq

Back in the day, a picture of Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced on the internet with Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq who was present in the same jewelery shop, where the actress was. Rumors spread that the two have tied the knot and are married now. To which Bhatia said, “Mazaak Mazaak mein Abdul Razzaq! The Internet is a fun place. Yaa, According to the Internet, I was briefly married to Abdul Razzaq.”

While laughing on the internet-cook story, Tamannaah Bhatia said to the camera with folded hands, “I'm sorry sir, Aapke do-teen bachhe hain, I don't know what your life is!” Further she added, “It was so embarrassing.” She revealed that it was the opening ceremony of that jewelery shop, where they both were present.

The Baahubali actress talked about how she feels when the media tags her with someone she is not connected with. Bhatia said, “It's very awkward Jab koi bhi taaluq nahi hota hai and log bana dete hai. But there is nothing you can do. Waqt lagta hai you come to accept that aap iske baare mein kuch kar nahi sakte. Jisko jaisa sochna hai wo waisa hi sochega. Aap sabko baith ke control nahi kar sakte.”

