Thama: Not only Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s love story but film to have interesting plot around villain Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Thama is making waves even before its release. Fans are super excited to see this fresh couple on-screen. Apart from them, the next installment of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe will also feature Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the role of a vampire. Now, as per a report, the film will not only show the love story of the lead pair but will also have an interesting plot on how Nawazuddin became a vampire.

Yes, you heard that right! As per a report in Mid-day, after Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins the shoot in the third week of May, the makers will shoot the story of how he will become a villain along with the climax. The source revealed, “After Nawazuddin joins the unit in the third week of May, they will shoot the backstory of how he became a vampire, and the climax.”

Meanwhile, the report also stated that director Aditya Sarpotdar already begun filming the last leg of Thama starting April 28. The shooting will continue for a month in a hill station and several other parts of the Nilgiri forest in Tamil Nadu. It will be completed by May 25.

Talking about the plot, the source stated that the lead pair Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are currently shooting key scenes in the scenic forests of Ooty, particularly around Doddabetta Peak. This schedule will focus on filming some portions of the love story between them.

After wrapping up Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s backstory and the film’s climax, this leg is expected to conclude by May 25, as per the report. Following that, only two songs will be left to shoot before the film releases this Diwali.

Thama unfolds across two timelines: Ayushmann Khurrana plays a historian researching the origins of vampires in Indian folklore, while the parallel narrative transports viewers to the ancient city of Vijayanagar. The report further stated that the story is tied together by an unfulfilled love from the past. Drawing inspiration from the legend of Ashwatthama, believed to be immortal, the film weaves mythology, legends, and folklore.

For the unversed, Thama is gearing up for a grand festive release during Diwali 2025.

