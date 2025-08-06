Newswrap, August 6: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's Janaabe Ali song release date to Prabhas' The Raja Saab update

From Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's dance battle to The Raja Saab release date update, here's all that made heads turn today. Check out the top headlines of the day:

Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 locks lead star cast with Ayushmann Khurrana and 3 actresses

Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that the lead star cast of Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh sequel is finalized. Ayushmann Khurrana will have three female leads - Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Rakul Preet, unlike the two-heroine concept of the 2019 released movie.

READ FULL STORY: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan, Wamiqa Gabbi and Rakul Preet Singh sign Ayushmann Khurrana’s next with Mudassar Aziz

Hrithik Roshan vs NTR dance song from War 2 titled Janaabe Ali, glimpse out tomorrow

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s special dance number of War 2 is titled Janaabe Ali. The first glimpse of the song will be out tomorrow, while the full version can only be enjoyed on the big screens. It will not be released on YouTube for a long time.

Is Prabhas' The Raja Saab postponing the December 5 release? Producer breaks silence

Talking to Great Andhra, The Raja Saab producer TG Vishwa Prasad revealed that the film might be postponed to Sankranthi next year.

He said, “I didn’t announce this publicly, but many people believe that it (The Raja Saab) should be released for Sankranthi. Fans want that, as do Telugu business circles. There’s a strong proposal to release it on 9 January.”

READ FULL STORY: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab to postpone release to Sankranthi 2026? Producer reveals sequel details

Allu Arjun walks hand-in-hand with wife Sneha Reddy in Mumbai

Allu Arjun was spotted in Mumbai while walking hand-in-hand with his wife, Sneha Reddy. The two were surrounded by heavy security as fans got all excited to get a glimpse of the couple.

Allu Arjun also waved at the crowd while flashing a smile. Sneha had her hand wrapped around his arm.

Anushka Shetty's Ghaati trailer out

The official trailer of Ghaati starring Anushka Shetty in a menacing avatar is out now. Krish Jagarlamudi, who helmed Hari Hara Veera Mallu, has directed the movie. The action thriller is set for a grand release on September 5, 2025.

Amitabh Bachchan shares first update as he reaches KBC 17 sets

Amitabh Bachchan has started shooting for KBC 17 in full swing. The Megastar took to his Twitter handle and shared the first update. He wrote, “Reached at work. New day, new opportunity, new challenges. Greetings.”

