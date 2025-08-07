Fans lose it over Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR's face-off glimpses in War 2’s electrifying Janaab-e-Aali track

War 2 is just a week away from its highly anticipated release. As the film prepares to hit the big screens, the makers are treating fans by dropping amazing tracks from the movie. While Aavan Jaavan has already set the internet on fire, there's more to look forward to! Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, a special dance number is on the way, and the makers have released a sneak peek of the new song that has us all excited.

War 2 song Janaab-e-Aali Teaser:

On August 7, YRF released a teaser for Janaab-e-Aali, one of the songs from War 2. As always, Hrithik Roshan brings his charm in this dance number, while Jr. NTR's swag is equally mesmerizing. Their smooth, silk-like moves in this music track will definitely make you want to tap your feet. With peppy beats, catchy hook steps, a lively setup, and the incredible energy of these two superstars, this song is shaping up to be a perfect track.

Watch Janaab-e-Aali Teaser here-

Fans reaction to Janaab-e-Aali teaser

After this teaser was released, fans lose it over Hrithik Roshan vs Jr NTR's face-off glimpses in Janaab-e-Aali. One user commented, "NTR killed it like always," another fan wrote, "Here comes the fire."

Interestingly, the makers of War 2 have decided to release the full song exclusively in theatres, meaning it will not be available before the movie's premiere, unlike other songs.

The song Janaab-e-Aali is performed by Sachet Tandon and Saaj Bhatt, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya and music composed by Pritam. The choreography for this dance number is handled by Bosco Leslie Martis.

About War 2:

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is a sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War, which starred Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff. The original film was directed by Siddharth Anand. War 2 is part of the YRF Spy Universe.

In this sequel, Hrithik reprises his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal, a skilled and resourceful RAW agent responsible for national defense. Joining him is the talented Jr. NTR, who takes on the role of the cunning main antagonist, promising an unforgettable clash between these powerful characters. Kiara Advani joins the cast as the female lead, showcasing her charm and talent opposite Hrithik.

War 2 is scheduled to be released on August 14.

