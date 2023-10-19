EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan ropes in Fatima Sana Shaikh for his next production; deets inside

After a sabbatical of nearly one and a half years, Aamir Khan is set to return to sets in January with Sitare Zameen Par. The Bollywood superstar kicks off shooting for R.S. Prassanna's adaptation of the 2018 Spanish sports drama Campeones, aiming to release it in theatres during Christmas 2024. Acting endeavors aside, Aamir is also working on multiple projects under his production banner and has lined up as many as five movies in the next 12 months. The slate is now getting even bigger as we hear that Aamir has locked another new project as a producer.

Aamir Khan teams up with Fatima Sana Shaikh for his next production

Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aamir Khan has now roped in Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh for his next production venture. The yet-untitled film is said to be a light-hearted comedy drama and will feature a talented ensemble supporting cast alongside Fatima. "Advait Chandan, who directed Aamir's Secret Superstar and Laal Singh Chaddha, has been brought on board to helm this movie. The narration took place earlier this month, and things are progressing smoothly. Advait is fine-tuning the script, with production expected to commence in the first quarter of next year," a source close to the development told us.

Aamir had previously signed Fatima for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey. “However, that project didn't materialize, and a while later Advait Chandan came up with this crazy, fun-filled script. Both Aamir and Fatima loved it and immediately gave the director a go-ahead," the source further told us, adding that Fatima will begin shooting for this film after finishing her debut web series with Nitya Mehra. The actress recently had a theatrical release with Dhak Dhak and will next be seen in Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur in December, followed by Anurag Basu's Metro…In Dino in March 2024.

Aamir Khan, meanwhile, has five movies lined up as a producer. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies and Sunil Pandey's Pritam Pyaare have already been completed, while two movies are on the brink of entering production, which include One Day remake, starring Aamir's son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, and Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore, 1947, starring Sunny Deol in the lead. Additionally, Aamir's Sitare Zameen Par also goes on floors in January 2024.

