Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor tried to mend ways, camera followed them on ‘Patch-up trip’, revealed Kareena Kapoor Khan

Ever since business tycoon Sunjay Kapoor took his last breath, there has been constant chatter about his broken marriage with Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor. Married in a grand ceremony in 2003, Sunjay and Karisma started facing troubles just two years later. Their marital issues constantly made media headlines, and they were open to public scrutiny. It was Kareena Kapoor who then decided to step out and openly talk about how constant media attention is making things harder for the couple.

Advertisement

Back in 2006, Kareena was shooting for Priyadarshan’s movie in Chennai. In a candid conversation with Reddit, she addressed the marriage troubles between her sister and Sunjay.

“So much has been written about it. So many of our well-wishers had predicted doomsday for the marriage. But we knew it can be sorted out, and it was. Come on, which marriage doesn’t have problems? But if the entire crisis is up for public debate, it naturally becomes harder to solve the tangle,” said Bebo.

Kareena Kapoor Khan slammed constant media coverage of Karisma-Sunjay's marriage

The Ra.One actress revealed that the couple is making efforts to mend ways and even went for a patch-up holiday. Kareena Kapoor Khan conveyed her hope for the couple while slamming shutterbugs who even followed the couple on their holiday.

She said, “Of course it’s going to work. My sister and Sanjay [Kapur] love each other. Sure, they had problems. But they were aggravated due to constant media attention. The prying became unbearable when cameras followed them to Goa, where they had gone for a patch-up holiday.”

Advertisement

The actress even talked about how their daughter Samaira's birth (2005) brought the couple closer. “Samaira is a great cementing force between them. In fact, Sunjay is playing a polo tournament soon, and the prize has been named after Samaira. It will be the Samaira Trophy. That’s how much he loves his daughter,” concluded the actress.

Eventually, Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapoor decided to part ways and mutually filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016. Their marriage ended on a bitter note with a lot of allegations of abuse and financial issues.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Nishaanchi First Look Poster: Isme action hai, drama hai, in Anurag Kashyap style