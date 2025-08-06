EXCLUSIVE: 3 actresses with Ayushmann Khurrana Decoding Coolie v/s War 2 box office clash EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik v/s NTR dance face off reserved for big screen YRF set to make 275 crore profit with Saiyaara Shanavas Dhanashree Verma Ramayana 71st National Awards EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan wins a National Award Bigg Boss 19

Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 4 to August 10): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Here's a complete guide of 23 new OTT releases of this week, offering a variety of content from a romantic movie to an intense spy thriller.

Mohit Dixit
Written by Mohit Dixit , Journalist
Updated on Aug 06, 2025 | 08:56 PM IST | 296K
Salakaar, Wednesday Season 2
Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 4 to August 10) (Credits: JioHotstar, Netflix)

Wondering what's new this weekend on the OTT platforms? Here's a complete list of various releases across languages on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other streaming platforms. It's time to grab your favourite corners and binge-watch some of the exciting stuff out there. This weekend offers a variety of content- new-age storytelling, comedy drama to gangster drama and gritty, intense thrillers, it's definitely going to be a tough call what you are going to watch. 

Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, is a spy thriller that is set to premiere on JioHotstar this weekend. Tamil movie Maaman, starring Soori, is a comedy drama that you can enjoy with your family. Oho Enthan Baby is a romantic movie that will ensure a quality time with your partner. Then there is Wednesday Season 2, which offers a thrilling and adventurous ride.

Take a look at all the 23 OTT releases of this week (August 4 to August 10):

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform
1 Salakaar August 8

JioHotstar

2

Wednesday Season 2

August 6

Netflix
3 Love Hurts August 7 JioHotstar
4 Mayasabha August 7 Sony Liv
5 Mickey 17 August 7 JioHotstar

6

Arabia Kadali

 August 8 Prime Video
7 Maaman August 8 Zee5
8 Stolen: Heist of the Century August 8 Netflix
9 Platonic Season 2 August 6 Apple TV

10

The Pickup

 August 6 Prime Video

 
11 Love Take Two August 4 Netflix
12 Splendid Days/ Our Golden Days August 9 KBS2, Kocowa
13 Paranthu Po August 5

JioHotstar

14

Badmashulu 

August 7

ETV Win
15 Oho Enthan Baby August 8

Netflix
16 Mothevari Love Story August 8 ZEE 5
17 Nadikar August 8 Saina Play
18 Hebbuli August 8

SunNXT
19 Trending August 8 SunNXT
20 Bindiya Ke Bahubali August 8 MX Player
21 Freaky Tales August 8 HBO Max
22 Harvest August 8 MUBI
23 The Occupant August 9 Netflix

