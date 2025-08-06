Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 4 to August 10): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more

Wondering what's new this weekend on the OTT platforms? Here's a complete list of various releases across languages on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other streaming platforms. It's time to grab your favourite corners and binge-watch some of the exciting stuff out there. This weekend offers a variety of content- new-age storytelling, comedy drama to gangster drama and gritty, intense thrillers, it's definitely going to be a tough call what you are going to watch.

Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, is a spy thriller that is set to premiere on JioHotstar this weekend. Tamil movie Maaman, starring Soori, is a comedy drama that you can enjoy with your family. Oho Enthan Baby is a romantic movie that will ensure a quality time with your partner. Then there is Wednesday Season 2, which offers a thrilling and adventurous ride.



Take a look at all the 23 OTT releases of this week (August 4 to August 10):

S.No. Title Release Date OTT Platform 1 Salakaar August 8 JioHotstar 2 Wednesday Season 2 August 6 Netflix 3 Love Hurts August 7 JioHotstar 4 Mayasabha August 7 Sony Liv 5 Mickey 17 August 7 JioHotstar 6 Arabia Kadali August 8 Prime Video 7 Maaman August 8 Zee5 8 Stolen: Heist of the Century August 8 Netflix 9 Platonic Season 2 August 6 Apple TV 10 The Pickup August 6 Prime Video 11 Love Take Two August 4 Netflix 12 Splendid Days/ Our Golden Days August 9 KBS2, Kocowa 13 Paranthu Po August 5 JioHotstar 14 Badmashulu August 7 ETV Win 15 Oho Enthan Baby August 8 Netflix 16 Mothevari Love Story August 8 ZEE 5 17 Nadikar August 8 Saina Play 18 Hebbuli August 8 SunNXT 19 Trending August 8 SunNXT 20 Bindiya Ke Bahubali August 8 MX Player 21 Freaky Tales August 8 HBO Max 22 Harvest August 8 MUBI 23 The Occupant August 9 Netflix

