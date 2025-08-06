Latest OTT Releases This Week (August 4 to August 10): 23 new web series and movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, more
Here's a complete guide of 23 new OTT releases of this week, offering a variety of content from a romantic movie to an intense spy thriller.
Wondering what's new this weekend on the OTT platforms? Here's a complete list of various releases across languages on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and other streaming platforms. It's time to grab your favourite corners and binge-watch some of the exciting stuff out there. This weekend offers a variety of content- new-age storytelling, comedy drama to gangster drama and gritty, intense thrillers, it's definitely going to be a tough call what you are going to watch.
Salakaar, starring Naveen Kasturia and Mouni Roy, is a spy thriller that is set to premiere on JioHotstar this weekend. Tamil movie Maaman, starring Soori, is a comedy drama that you can enjoy with your family. Oho Enthan Baby is a romantic movie that will ensure a quality time with your partner. Then there is Wednesday Season 2, which offers a thrilling and adventurous ride.
Take a look at all the 23 OTT releases of this week (August 4 to August 10):
|S.No.
|Title
|Release Date
|OTT Platform
|1
|Salakaar
|August 8
|
JioHotstar
|
2
|
Wednesday Season 2
|
August 6
|
Netflix
|3
|Love Hurts
|August 7
|JioHotstar
|4
|Mayasabha
|August 7
|Sony Liv
|5
|Mickey 17
|August 7
|JioHotstar
|
6
|
Arabia Kadali
|August 8
|Prime Video
|7
|Maaman
|August 8
|Zee5
|8
|Stolen: Heist of the Century
|August 8
|Netflix
|9
|Platonic Season 2
|August 6
|Apple TV
|
10
|
The Pickup
|August 6
|Prime Video
|11
|Love Take Two
|August 4
|Netflix
|12
|Splendid Days/ Our Golden Days
|August 9
|KBS2, Kocowa
|13
|Paranthu Po
|August 5
|
JioHotstar
|
14
|
Badmashulu
|
August 7
|
ETV Win
|15
|Oho Enthan Baby
|August 8
|
Netflix
|16
|Mothevari Love Story
|August 8
|ZEE 5
|17
|Nadikar
|August 8
|Saina Play
|18
|Hebbuli
|August 8
|
SunNXT
|19
|Trending
|August 8
|SunNXT
|20
|Bindiya Ke Bahubali
|August 8
|MX Player
|21
|Freaky Tales
|August 8
|HBO Max
|22
|Harvest
|August 8
|MUBI
|23
|The Occupant
|August 9
|Netflix
