Wednesday Season 2: Episode Release Dates, Timings, and Where to Watch Online

The wait is finally over. Wednesday Season 2 has officially arrived on Netflix, with Part 1 now streaming in India. Fans of the popular Netflix original can now watch Episodes 1 to 4 starting August 6, 2025, from 12:30 PM IST.

After a successful first season, Wednesday returns with even more eerie adventures, dark humor, and mysterious twists. The gothic teen drama, led by Jenna Ortega in the role of Wednesday Addams, picks up right where it left off, with cryptic messages and supernatural suspense.

What’s in Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2?

Season 2 of Wednesday is split into two parts. Part 1 includes the first four episodes:

Here We Woe Again The Devil You Woe Call of the Woe If These Woes Could Talk

These episodes continue the story at Nevermore Academy, diving deeper into the secrets surrounding Wednesday’s stalker and introducing new characters along the way.

Part 2, which includes the next four episodes, is scheduled to premiere on September 3, 2025. This brings the total episode count for Season 2 to 8.

Here’s when and where to watch Wednesday Season 2 online in India

Wondering where to stream Wednesday Season 2 in India? All episodes are available exclusively on Netflix. Part 1 (Episodes 1–4) dropped on August 6, 2025 at 12:30 PM IST. Viewers can expect Part 2 (Episodes 5–8) to arrive on September 3, 2025, also on Netflix. You’ll need a Netflix subscription to access the show, as it is not available on any other streaming platform.

The end of Season 1 left fans with several unanswered questions. Wednesday received a mysterious message from a stalker just when she thought her troubles were over. With the return of familiar faces and new secrets emerging, Season 2 promises even more suspense.

