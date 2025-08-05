‘You have to look young if you want to work’: Vidya Balan on being asked to lose weight to look younger than Shahid Kapoor

Vidya Balan is among the most talented female actors in the industry. A couple of months ago, Vidya talked about how she lost a considerable amount of weight by eliminating inflammation-inducing food. In a recent chat with Filmfare, the actress shared how she was once asked to shed weight to look younger than the male actor.

While recalling her experience of working with Aziz Mirza on Kismat Konnection opposite Shahid Kapoor, the actress revealed that she was asked to lose weight. She mentioned that someone told her Shahid is "younger than her, so she has to look younger than him in the movie."

Vidya Balan said, “There was this chatter that you have to look young if you want to work with some of the actors. I remember before I did Kismat Konnection, someone called me and said Shahid is two years younger than you. And you are being cast opposite him. Therefore you have to shed weight and make sure you look even younger than him. And of course the world has changed now.”

Though the movie didn't work at the box office, its music emerged as massively popular among the audience. Presently, Shahid Kapoor is 44 years old, while Vidya is two years older than him.

Vidya Balan's weight loss journey: How did the actress lose 10 kgs without exercise?

In an earlier interview with Galatta India, Vidya Balan revealed following a nutritious diet by eliminating inflammation-inducing food items. The actress mentioned a Chennai-based nutritional group, Amura, which asked her to stop working out and to include anti-inflammatory food items in her diet. “They eliminated food that was not suiting me. They asked me to stop working out, and I haven’t worked out all year,” said the actress.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actress mentioned that following the particular diet has worked efficiently for her. She further stated that she lost kilos of weight, for which she struggled all her life.

